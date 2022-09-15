Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda revealed alongside Street Fighter 6 closed beta

Capcom threw all of the classics at the wall during the Tokyo Game Show 2022, revealing a majority of the original World Warriors are ready to bring the heat once more—and in a closed beta test no less.

Ken, Blanka, Dhalsim, and E. Honda all got some time time to shine—showing off their new looks and a mix of classic and reworked moves. And yes, we did get confirmation that Ken looks exactly like fans have expected from all of the leaks that led to him becoming a “depressed dad” in memes.

Outside of the returning World Warriors revealed in this trailer, only Zangief has been left out of the non-villains like Balrog, Vega, and Sagat.

Capcom also revealed a few details about the World Tour and Battle Hub, confirming that players can create their own characters and will learn moves from various characters like Luke and Chun-Li while traversing open settings in the former.

As part of the Battle Hub update, Capcom announced that a closed beta will be running for SF6’s online mode from Oct. 7 to 10 on all platforms. This means players can control eight characters across Ranked, Casual, Battle Hub, and additional match types. Training Mode will also be included, so expect plenty of early combo practice from content creators and pro players.

This beta includes crossplay for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam too! More details will be shared in the coming weeks.

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.