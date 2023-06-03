Is Street Fighter 6 on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass has been heralded as the next evolution in gaming, with many players subscribing every month to get their hands on over 100 titles. However, once a game is released, fans of the service are eager to find out whether or not they’ll be able to play it on Game Pass on day one. Xbox has been more than happy to let players know when new games are coming.

While there were a number of titles that released Day One on Xbox Game Pass in recent years, Xbox has slowed down months before the release of Street Fighter 6.

Will Street Fighter 6 come to Xbox Game Pass?

Street Fighter 6 has not been added to Xbox Game Pass as of its release date on June 2, 2023, with no hint of it coming to the service in the future.

That being said, players can still purchase SF6 for themselves from the Microsoft Store if they want to play it badly enough. Otherwise, fans will likely need to wait until Microsoft gives confirmation it could be coming to the service.

It’s hard to imagine SF6 would come to Game Pass given how much investment it has into the hardware and PS5 controller. If anything, it seems more likely it would be added to the PlayStation Plus catalog before it was added to Xbox’s roster. This is just speculation, of course, and Capcom will want to get as much out of purchases as it can before it puts SF6 on a subscription-based platform.

Players who have Xbox Game Pass can try other fighting games on the service in the meantime, like Mortal Kombat 11, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Injustice 2, and more.

