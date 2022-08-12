“What does a man do, Walter? A man provides for his family.”

Gus Fring is looking to provide for his family in the ultimate crossover game, MultiVersus. But there’s a catch.

Widely regarded as one of the best television series of all time, Breaking Bad ran for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, featuring stellar performances from Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.

One of the other memorable portrayals on the show was by Giancarlo Esposito as the terrifying Gustavo Fring. The meth-lord and fast food chicken chain operator was cold and calculated all throughout his time on the show, solidifying Esposito as a well-respected actor across the industry.

Here’s all the info you need to know about Gus Fring coming to MultiVersus.

Is Gus Fring from Breaking Bad in MultiVersus?

Image via GameBanana (Dr.Zebi)

If you’ve ever wanted to see Breaking Bad’s scariest, calmest villain face off with the likes of Superman, Bugs Bunny, or the Iron Giant, you’re in luck. But you’ll have to take a few steps and download some files to make it happen.

Technically, Gus Fring is not in MultiVersus as an official playable character. But thanks to the magic of modding the PC version, you can play as a version of him.

This Gus Fring MultiVersus mod made by Dr. Zebi is a spot-on recreation of Gus in the MultiVersus art style. The mod replaces Arya from Game of Thrones with the Gus skin, so you will be playing as Arya and using her entire moveset but look just like Gus. It’s basically just a cosmetic that only players who have downloaded the mod can see.

You can download the mod on PC on a site called GameBanana. It’s not useable in MultiVersus on other platforms and you need to download the mod on PC to use Gus in games.