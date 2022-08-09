How to play Velma in MultiVersus: Best Perks, moves, strategies, and more

One of the many characters that players can choose in MultiVersus—and perhaps the most obscure—is Velma, Mystery Inc.’s brain of multiple operations.

Though at first glance she may not seem to fit into a fighting game with characters like Superman and Batman, Warner Bros. Games creatively put together a kit for the iconic character, which has pushed her to become one of the most powerful characters in the game.

None of Velma’s moves involve her making direct contact with her opponents. As someone who would rather focus on increasing her brain power rather than fighting, Velma brings her smarts to the battlefield with clusters of speech bubbles, math equations, motivational speaking, and, of course, losing her glasses.

Velma joins Shaggy as the only two representatives of the Scooby Doo series currently playable in MultiVersus, both of whom have some of the most unique kits in the game. Though Velma’s moveset may take some getting used to, this support character has ways to help her allies, disrupt opponents, and take care of business by herself.

How to play Velma in MultiVersus

Though Velma is heavily reliant on her projectiles to keep enemies at bay, she has no problem getting her hands dirty and throwing herself right into danger—uncharacteristic for the member of Mystery Inc.

Each of her neutral moves, while not necessarily having Velma directly harm her enemies, has immense knockback potential even at low percentages. Many of her neutral aerials allow her to reposition herself with ease while also possessing the ability to throw enemies back a large distance.

Yet Velma shines through the use of her specials, nearly all of them projectile-based. When off-cooldown, players should use both Velma’s neutral special and neutral attack. Velma’s neutral special fires a long-range beam that heals allies it passes through and applies weakened to enemies after a short duration. Using this ability in the air also halts Velma’s fall, which can allow players to more easily reposition themselves.

Velma can adequately increase the space between her and her enemies using her neutral attack whether on the ground or in the air. This fires a handful of speech bubbles at nearby players, hastening allies and dealing damage to opponents. Players can fire these speech bubbles more rapidly with her side neutral on the ground, though it depletes the ability’s ammo faster.

Velma may be classified as a support character, but her potential to outdamage even assassins is high. It’s best to pair Velma with a bruiser or a tank that enjoys being the center of attention to prevent opponents from targeting her, while also letting Velma work with them to rack-up damage from afar.

Velma MultiVersus Signature Perks explained

Velma currently has two Signature Perks to choose from, both of which capitalize on her supportive capabilities. They each center around her passive, which spawns pieces of evidence around the stage that can be collected to summon a police car to trap enemies.

But what each Signature Perk does is vastly different from the other and changes Velma’s playstyle accordingly. Here are both options, what they do, and when to get them.

Studied – Unlocked at Character Level Eight Velma spawns with one piece of evidence already collected. This Perk is more for players who want to focus on stacking their passive and gain access to Velma’s powerful police car ability. Since it takes effect each time Velma spawns, she will only ever need four pieces of collected evidence to activate the ability.

Knowledge is Power – Unlocked at Character Level 10 Velma’s ally receives seven gray health for a few seconds after picking up evidence. Many players opt for this Signature Perk due to the increased assistance it provides Velma. Allies are capable of filling Velma’s evidence meter, so this gives them an extra incentive to do so.



Best Velma builds in MultiVersus

Similar to Bugs Bunny, nearly all of Velma’s special moves in MultiVersus have cooldowns, some of which are notably long and prevent her from spamming abilities from across the stage. Yet it’s these projectiles with cooldowns that have enabled Verlma to become such a potent pick in the MultiVersus open beta, bringing her to the top of many tier lists among key players in the fighting game community.

Therefore, to bring out the fullest potential of Velma, players should opt for Perks that actively increase her already-high damage output attached to her projectiles. This will allow Velma players to shock their opponents with constant barrages of damage that their allies can take advantage of, especially allies that flourish in aerial combat.

Here are some Perks for Velma in MultiVersus that maximize her potential to turn any game in her favor. These Perks can be mixed with others depending on your ally, though they work much better if that ally also uses projectiles.