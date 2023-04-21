How to play the Guilty Gear Games in Order

Guilty Gear is a Japanese fighting game franchise developed by Arc System Works. Well-known for its distinctive characters and art style, along with its engaging gameplay, Guilty Gear is a two-decade-spanning series.

Guilty Gear contains seven core games released from 1998 to 2021 that act as the series’ main canon, following the story and lore of the saga. Along with these seven core games, Guilty Gear also has various spin-off games, manga, novels, and other assorted media.

Given the sheer amount of Guilty Gear games, many potential players often struggle to decide the first game in the franchise they should begin with. If you are one of these people trying to get into Guilty Gear, this is everything that you need to know.

Guilty Gear full game timeline

There is truly no way to go wrong in choosing your first Guilty Gear game. Despite the continuous story and characters across the main canon of games, any Guilty Gear title serves as a good jumping-off point. If you want to experience the full gamut of the franchise, however, there is an order you can play the series in.

Below is the full timeline of Guilty Gear games, as well as the platforms you can find the games on:

Guilty Gear (PlayStation, PS4, Switch, PC)

Guilty Gear X (Dreamcast, PS2, PC, GBA)

Guilty Gear XX (PS2)

Guilty Gear 2 Overture (Xbox 360, PC)

Guilty Gear Xrd SIGN (PS3, PS4, PC)

Guilty Gear Xrd REVELATOR (PS3, PS4, PC)

Guilty Gear Strive (PS4, PS5, PC)

For those simply looking for an entry point, we heavily recommend Guilty Gear Strive. As the seventh and most recent entry into the franchise, Strive has some of the tightest gameplay and best visuals. Compared to previous titles on older consoles, players with current-generation PlayStation consoles or PC can easily obtain the game.