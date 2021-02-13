How to perform Mercy in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 gives players the option to perform a Mercy finisher at the end of a round instead of a Fatality. This new feature regenerates a small amount of health for the opponent and brings them back into the fight.

Mercies don’t grant any bonuses but are a nice way to give a struggling player another chance. They can also be used to further humiliate enemies who were brutally defeated, however.

To perform a Mercy, players must defeat an opponent and enter the “Finish Him” phase at the end of the final round. They must stand slightly back from their opponent, hold down the left trigger on their controller, and press the down button three times.

The screen will fill with golden light, and the other player’s health will slightly regenerate if done correctly. The character that performed the Mercy will also do a small taunt before the match continues.

This is an excellent option if you want to show mercy on an inexperienced player, but it can also be used to taunt an opponent. Players can beat their opponents again after performing a Mercy, which will put the other player back into the “Finish Him” phase.

At this point, players can perform a Brutality or Fatality and perform two finishers in one match. This can be a devastating blow to any player’s confidence and also grants extra points. But a Mercy rewards the least amount of points from any finisher, so use it wisely.

Remember that a Mercy could also backfire, and the defeated enemy could make a comeback.