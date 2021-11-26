How to get Mammoth Coins in Brawlhalla

For those looking to obtain cosmetics to customize their favorite fighter in Brawlhalla, Mammoth Coins are the way to go.

Brawlhalla is a free-to-play platform fighting game that’s recently collaborated with Street Fighter, bringing Akuma, Chun-Li, and Ryu into the game. Crossover characters from settings like The Walking Dead and Ben 10 are available for Mammoth Coins.

Mammoth Coins are one of the two primary currencies found in Brawlhalla. Like many free-to-play games, the two currencies are obtained in different ways.

Players can freely earn Gold through daily missions. Gold can be used to purchase the 51 legends in the game.

Mammoth Coins are used to purchase all other cosmetics in the game. This includes crossovers, KO effects, podiums, emotes, skins, avatars, and chests. Mammoth Coins can only be obtained by purchasing them with money. The prices of Mammoth Coins are:

140 Mammoth Coins for $5.99

340 Mammoth Coins for $12.99

540 Mammoth Coins for $19.99

1000 Mammoth Coins for $34.99

1600 Mammoth Coins for $49.99

All of the crossovers cost 300 Mammoth Coins. Skins cost exactly 140 Mammoth Coins and some emotes, item skins, sidekicks, and avatars go for less than 100. Podiums and some KO effects go for 240 Mammoth Coins.

There are also chests available for 100 Mammoth Coins. These chests contain exclusive, thematic skins and items. The Synthwave Chests, for example, includes three exclusive synthwave skins for 18 different legends.