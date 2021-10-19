How many characters are in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

There are more to come.

Nickelodeon has taken a dive into the fighting game community by producing a fighting game of its own with a plethora of Nickelodeon characters available as playable characters.

In Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, gamers can play an abundance of Nickelodeon characters new and old, including Spongebob, CatDog, and even two different Avatars (Korra and Aang).

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl officially dropped on Oct. 6. At release, the game has 20 playable characters. Here’s a list of characters that are playable on launch:

Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

April O’Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Helga Pataki (Hey Arnold!)

Korra (The Legend of Korra)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Powdered Toast Man (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Ren & Stimpy (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Spongebob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Toph Beifong (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Prior to the game’s launch, Ludosity CEO Joel Nyström, whose company developed the game, confirmed in an interview with Game Informer that there would be 20 characters at launch with two more coming as DLC shortly thereafter.

Once the game was released, data mining teased who the next two characters would likely be. If the data-mined information holds true, Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Garfield from the popular self-titled comic strips will be characters No. 21 and 22.