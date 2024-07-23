Guilty Gear Strive season 4 patch notes summarized

Guilty Gear Strive season four (version 1.38) launched on July 22 and made a bunch of changes to the game. Some of them are small, while others completely change how you play the game, especially if you’re a veteran. Here’s a quick summary of everything coming in Season Four.

Recommended Videos

Season 4 patch notes summary for Guilty Gear Strive

New update means new season pass. Image via Arc System Works

According to the official notes posted on the Guilty Gear website, quite a few things have changed. Most notably, the Wild Assault (first introduced in Season Three), the Burst Guage, and Roman Cancel have been tweaked. Each character also got an update to their moves list, and there are various other tweaks we’ll go over.

Wild Assault, Burst Guage and Roman Cancel changes

If you trigger a Wall Break through a Wild Assault, your opponent can tech after the Area Shift. The devs made this change so players start triggering Wall Breaks through Overdrives which are harder to do.

Burst Gauge got a significant nerf. Now it builds up slower, and the amount you can get per match has also been lowered. Hopefully, you didn’t rely too heavily on it.

We really hope you didn’t like Roman Canceling Invincible moves and counters, because this isn’t possible anymore. Roman Cancels can still be used for other forms of attacks, including Overdrives, but our guess is you’re going to see less of them.

Character buffs and nerfs

All characters got buffed, nerfed or both. Image via Arc System Works

Every character in the game (apart from the new ones that are coming in the new Battle Pass) got a buff, a nerf, or both. The most common change for most characters is a movement range increase (or decrease). Essentially, if you thought some attacks didn’t land when they should, this was probably fixed in the patch. Additionally, a lot of moves that were once blockable are now invincible. We’ll have to wait and see how the Guilty Gear community reacts to these changes.

New Battle Pass and other small fixes

Naturally, just like every Season of Guilty Gear Strive, there is a new battle pass with new characters, items, and color packs. You can also get new digital items via “Fishing.”

The developer also fixed the infamous R-code issue from Ver. 1.37. Now, all player records will be displayed correctly even if you don’t manually synchronize your R-code. Data for offline modes will not be restored.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy