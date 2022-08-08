Guilty Gear Strive content roadmap: New characters, stages, and more

Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The game is part of the long-running Guilty Gear franchise, the seventh mainline installment out of 25 games. Strive was released worldwide on June 11, 2021, to widespread praise amongst its fans, being the fastest-selling game in the franchise.

Riding on their recent wave of success, the creators are still keeping it going strong with new content updates. It started with the announcement of the upcoming schedule regarding game updates. This was presented in the form of a roadmap that showed exactly how the developers planned to continue taking the series forward.

Guilty Gear Strive upcoming schedule and content roadmap

With the season pass coming to an end recently, fans were wondering about what comes next. The additions of Baiken and Testament in the previous season pass left fans hopeful and Arc System Works finally broke its silence on what comes next.

EVO 2022 was a perfect time to showcase everything Arc System Works envisioned for the game’s upcoming core updates. First off, the company confirmed a new story expansion was in the works currently. The only thing we know about it so far is that it is called “Guilty Gear Strive: Another Story” and it will focus on characters that were not a part of the main plot, such as Baiken and May amongst others. More updates will be released in time.

This will be followed by a second season pass with new content along with crossplay features between the PC and console versions of the game. This new content will feature new characters with the first one being released somewhere in the summer of 2022. Arc also intends to fix some bugs that existed earlier on both PC and Steam with the input lag and increasingly long connection times respectively.

After this, in the fall of 2022, the crossplay capabilities will be active. This will be done through open beta and details on how to join will be revealed soon. The fall update also consists of another new character being added. The final content update of the year is the winter update of 2022, which will mostly be a massive balance patch to iron out any imbalances that may arise through the addition of these new characters.

That marks the end of the 2022 updates and heading into 2023, the roadmap tends to get a little vague in terms of schedule. From what we know, there will be two new characters added along with their own stages. Arc will also be adding more new features in 2023 and we will keep you updated with any new information that will be revealed.