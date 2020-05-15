Guilty Gear Strive pushed back to early 2021

The smell of the game is fading.

The next installment of Guilty Gear has been delayed due to setbacks induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

An announcement from Takeshi Yamanaka, producer of Guilty Gear Strive, confirmed that the fighting game’s release will be delayed till early 2021.

A message from Takeshi Yamanaka, the producer of #GuiltyGearStrive. pic.twitter.com/BbuFT6zKK3 — ArcSystemWorks ➡️ Staying Inside (@ArcSystemWorksU) May 15, 2020

Yamanaka cited the difficulties Arc System Works has dealt with due to the coronavirus outbreaks, and that “every aspect of [ArcSys’] development schedule has faced delays.”

Furthermore, the producer stated that the company will use the additional time to upgrade and refine the final product in accordance to “everyone’s help and feedback from the recent closed beta test.”

Guilty Gear Strive‘s closed beta test was notably bumpy, with several users reporting connection issues and crashes, along with complaints about the delay-based netcode and outdated lobby system.

Fortunately, at least one of those problems will be rectified, with ArcSys implementing rollback netcode for Guilty Gear Strive.

For now, fans can check out ArcSys’ official starter guides for seven out of the nine officially revealed characters for Guilty Gear, or if it wasn’t already part of your daily routine, rock out to Smell of the Game and screaming “that is bullshit” at the top of your lungs.