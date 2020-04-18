Guilty Gear -Strive- closed beta plagued with connection issues and crashing during first 2 days

The new Guilty Gear beta is on fire, but not in a good way.

If you are one of the lucky players who were able to hop into the Guilty Gear -Strive- closed beta, you likely experienced some serious connection issues when trying to play during the first night of uptime.

This is by no fault of your own; many users reported constant connection issues and somewhat frequent game crashing throughout their time in the beta client.

And that poor experience wasn’t just limited to the first night. Those same issues plagued the second online session that is just wrapping up. The lobby, which opened up at 10pm CT on April 17 for the first online session constantly kicked players or failed to connect to the game’s servers for the first several hours.

This led to Arc System Works taking down the entire client for emergency maintenance after the reports started flooding in. It was down for about 40 minutes as the ASW team looked into why the game was experiencing so many connection issues and even application crashes at times.

Once the first fix was administered, the servers seemed to handle things better, loading quicker and with fewer connection issues appearing during matches, though the overall match experience was still rough for some players due to the delay-based netcode and messy lobby system.

While the application crashes have basically become non-existent, the connection issues were still happening on day two, with ASW releasing a statement regarding the problem.

As a temporary measure, please keep your avatar away from other avatars when setting up your weapon, and stay where you are. — GUILTY GEAR OFFICIAL (@GUILTYGEAR_PR) April 18, 2020

“In the current closed beta test, we have confirmed there is difficulty to establish a match against multiple avatars in a crowded environment,” ASW said. “As a temporary measure, please keep your avatar away from other avatars when setting up your weapon, and stay where you are.”

The developers went on to apologize for all of the issues and stated that they were taking all of the reports very seriously and would be working to fix them as the beta test continues.

But as April 18’s beta session comes to a close, it appears that many players will not get to experience much of -Strive- because of the numerous issues plaguing the servers. Only one more session is planned for April 19 from 5am to 9:59am CT before the beta closes.

ASW very well could extend the beta beyond its announced dates to try and find more areas in which the game needs to be improved as development continues. Guilty Gear -Strive- is set to release later this year, so all of the early beta testing should help improve the final experience.