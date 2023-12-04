Guilty Gear Strive leak may confirm return of highly requested character, to community’s horror

While Arc System Works was busy announcing details for the Arc World Tour, a potential leak for Guilty Gear Strive’s next DLC character set the community on fire. Among fans complaining about the reveal likely being spoiled, players were equal parts hyped and horrified to hear Elphelt Valentine could return.

The leak originated on 4chan like so many others do and was met with skepticism at first due to the drastic change in Elphet’s appearance in what looks to be a blurry shot of a Strive promo image. A few action shots of her fighting I-No from what is likely the reveal trailer were shared a bit later, giving this a lot more weight.

We get a short glimpse of several characters who weren’t in the base game at the end of Strive. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Arc System Works

Gone is her large, rabbit-like headdress and bride aesthetic. Instead, she appears to be wearing more casual clothing with a bit of rocker flair and a microphone. Fans are already equating this redesign to that of a pop idol or VTuber, which could be a big switch-up for her character post-Strive’s epilogue. What little you can see in the gameplay images also points to her having a playstyle similar to her Xrd kit—which is a blessing and a curse for different people.

This is a big win for part of the community as Elphet has been one of the most highly requested characters in nearly every survey ArcSys has put out asking players to vote on who they would like to see added to Strive. In the most recent edition of this event, A.B.A, Slayer, and Elphet were all roughly tied for the top three spots—with Jam, Dizzy, and Kum settling in the lower spots. However, if this ends up being true, a portion of the community is more concerned than disappointed with the choice.

Happy Chaos has been one of the most dominant characters in the game since he was added as DLC in November 2021, despite fluctuating usage rates outside of a few of the top players. Zoners, or characters whose “main gameplan involves zoning their opponent to death” have been a contentious issue in the community even before HC was released, but the potential inclusion of yet another ranged DLC fighter has a portion of the playerbase worried. “Another gun [character] as well, especially after the last gun one had been terrorizing the game for two years,” Reddit user ironknit said.

“On one hand, I love Elphelt as a character. But I greatly disliked the whole “bride” aesthetic she had, so I’m loving her new redesign and character growth,” Reddit user Golden-Owl said. “On the other hand I main Potemkin. Not looking forward to getting blasted from across the screen. Again.”

The gun-zoner comparison is apt, but until we see how her kit is reworked, there is still hope Elphet won’t be as oppressive as HC, and the concept of a zoner, was and still is in Strive. No information about how she will play or a potential release date was included in this leak, but considering The Game Awards is on Dec. 7 and ArcSys will have a special broadcast on Dec. 9, it seems like something is coming this week. Oh, and that ArcSys stream will also feature VTubers in some capacity, so take that how you will for the redesign’s inspiration.