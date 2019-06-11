Grant Kirkhope is returning to compose the Banjo-Kazooie music in Smash Ultimate | E3 2019

With the announcement of Banjo-Kazooie returning to a Nintendo console for the first time since the Nintendo64, there wasn’t a lot that could make fans even more excited.



But somehow, Nintendo found a way by bringing Banjo’s original composer and fan favorite personality, Grant Kirkhope come back to compose the Banjo-Kazooie music coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.



Nintendo of America on Twitter We could not be more excited! The classic Banjo-Kazooie music will be revisited in #SmashBrosUltimate with a rearrangement by none other than the original composer, @grantkirkhope himself! https://t.co/MTAhsxv6OZ

Kirkhope, who composed the music for many of Rare’s classic titles like GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark, will be providing completely new renditions of many classic Banjo tunes when the DLC comes to the game. Joker from Person 5 had 11 music tracks added to the game alongside him, which set the bar for just how many songs will be coming with the other characters.



Along with Kirkhope’s music, a Banjo themed stage will also be added to the game, but nothing about that has been shown yet. The Hero characters from multiple Dragon Quest adventures were also announced for Smash Ultimate at E3 and will be taking up one of the DLC slots.

The Banjo-Kazooie DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will arrive sometime this fall.