Granblue Fantasy Versus has officially shipped over 350,000 units worldwide

Granblue Fantasy Versus has shipped 350,000 units worldwide just under two months after it was first released in Asia.

The numbers will continue to grow over the next several months due to its staggered worldwide release, but the game sold well in Japan and other Asian territories before coming to the West in March.

The latest project by Arc System Works, in collaboration with Cygames, has had a strong first few months on the market. Fighting game players in the West actively made foreign PlayStation Network accounts to play the game at release in February so they didn’t have to wait a month to start practicing.

While it’s never going to break into the top level of the Fighting Game Community like Street Fighter or Tekken, it’s already carved out a new niche and will be represented at Major tournaments like Evo 2020—if the coronavirus pandemic allows those events to happen.

The game sold around 86,248 copies during its launch weekend in Japan, holding the top spot for that window. Once it was released in North America on March 3, the game began to spread throughout the FGC and became a staple for streamers and competitors alike.

Granblue Fantasy, the roleplaying game that this fighting game is based on, has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide on mobile devices and PC. Versus will likely never reach even half of that total, but based on the early numbers, it could easily break one million units by this time in 2021 if it keeps up this pace.

Granblue Fantasy Versus is in the middle of releasing its first wave of DLC characters. The newest character, Zooey, will become available on April 28.