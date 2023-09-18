Ghostface in Mortal Kombat 1? Leaker reveals 8 new characters coming in future DLC

Mortal Kombat 1‘s early access may have just been released, but dataminers have allegedly uncovered eight upcoming characters in DLC, in addition to those already announced by the developer.

In a tweet from Sept. 18, a dataminer shared the names of eight characters they believe are coming to MK1 in upcoming DLC. They claim that finding their voice lines in the game’s file proves they will be in the game at some point. Here is the list of the eight leaked upcoming characters:

Noob Saibot

Robot Cyrax

Kotal/He-Man/Conan

Ghostface

Unknown Girl

Jade

Cassie Cage

Kung Jin

At the official launch on Sept. 19, the game will have over 20 playable characters and more Kameo fighters. In addition, the developer has revealed the next characters to join the roster, alongside the DLC from Pack 1: Ermac, Homelander, Omni-Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda.

Some of the names the leakers revealed were surprising, including Ghostface from the Scream license. He looks like a good fit for the game’s bloody style, though.

Those leaks may turn out not to be accurate though, as those voice lines could have other uses other than upcoming playable characters, and dataminers are still figuring out the game’s files. Since other characters were already announced in Pack One’s DLC, if they are indeed real, it might be a long time before we see them join the game.

