Genesis 7 live results and standings

Super Major Super Smash Bros. tournaments always bring out the best competition for the Melee and Ultimate competitive scenes. Genesis 7 is not only the start of the Melee season, but also the 2020 debut for Leonardo “MKLeo” Lopez on the Ultimate side.

With doubles and singles brackets for both games and enough side events to fill out another tournament, it might be a bit hard to keep track of all of the final placements.

So as the brackets continue to develop on both sides, here is an updating list of standings for each of the four major events. Though the prize pool total for each portion of the tournament is still unknown, those numbers will be added once the entirety of Genesis 7 has concluded following the Ultimate grand finals later tonight.

Melee Singles

Place Player Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD Fifth Shephard “Fiction” Lima TBD Fifth William “Leffen” Hjelte TBD Seventh Edgard “n0ne” Sheleby TBD Seventh DaJuan “Shroomed” McDaniel TBD

Ultimate Singles

Place Player Prize First TBD TBD Second TBD TBD Third TBD TBD Fourth TBD TBD Fifth TBD TBD Fifth TBD TBD Seventh TBD TBD Seventh TBD TBD

Melee Doubles

Place Player One Player Two Prize First Jason “Mew2King” Zimmerman Justin “Plup” McGrath TBD Second Kevin “PewPewU” Toy Zachary “SFAT” Cordoni TBD Third Kristian “Rocky” Cruz Joseph “Azel” Resplandor TBD Fourth Ralph Arroyo Binyan “Darkatma” Lin TBD Fifth Shephard “Fiction” Lima Cody “iBDW” Schwab TBD Fifth Juan “Hungrybox” Debiedma Zain Naghmi TBD Seventh Johnny “S2J” Kim DaJuan “Shroomed” McDaniel TBD Seventh Avery “Ginger” Wilson Steven “FatGoku” Callopy TBD

Ultimate Doubles