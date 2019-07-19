Game Updates are now locked for EVO 2019

Game versions for each of the EVO 2019 games have been locked, meaning players now know for certain which version of their respective games they will be playing.

As with most esport events, players want to practice on the version of the game that will be used at the tournament, which is why events like EVO have a pre-determined date set for when they will lock out updates.

Joey Cuellar on Twitter DLC/Patch lock-in will be July 17th. Anything after that date will not be allowed at Evo. This includes any hotfixes made without a hard patch. See you at Evo! #Evo2019

For EVO 2019, that date was July 17, three days after registration for the event closed. That means all nine titles that will be featured at EVO this year will be running on their current version and nothing that comes before the tournament ends on Aug. 4.

Most developers plan around big tournaments and put out patches or updates well in advance of an event they know their game will be prominently featured at. Street Fighter V, for example, added its most recent update, Ver. 04.060, on June 25. That gives players over a full month to get used to any changes in the game before they have to compete at EVO.

That also leans into an EVO tradition, where games will get new content announced on stage during the finals. SFV usually gets character announcements before the final day’s matches begin and it is highly likely Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will do something similar this year.

Speaking of Smash Ultimate, no new DLC will be permitted at EVO because of the cutoff date. There were rumors that the next update would be released on July 17 that would get The Hero, the next DLC character, right before the deadline.

That didn’t happen, which means players will be using Ver. 3.1.0 for Ultimate and hoping for The Hero to gets dropped during the finals. Announcing the next DLC character would also be a good way for Nintendo to steal some of the other titles’ thunder.

As for the versions being used for the other title, here is the full list.

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ver. 1.17

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Ver.1.51

Mortal Kombat 11 – Ver. 1.06

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[st] – Ver. 4.73 (according to PS4 Database)

Tekken 7 – Ver. 2.30

Samurai Showdown – Ver. 1.02

SOULCALIBUR VI – Ver. 1.42

The only additional updates that will be accepted for any reason are bug fixes. Any other content will not be used at EVO 2019.

Joey Cuellar on Twitter @TRBN8D of course.

You can find a full list of rules for each game at EVO on the official event page. EVO 2019 will run from Aug. 2 to 4 in Las Vegas.