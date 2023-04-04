Final update for MultiVersus beta hints at addition of playable Powerpuff Girls, new skins and stages

One of the most hyped fighting games of 2022 is no longer available for download and will soon be completely unplayable until it officially releases next year—but not without a bit of information being added to the game’s code signaling what’s to come.

Following an announcement last week about the game’s future, WB Games has officially pulled MultiVersus from all platforms, including Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox, making it no longer downloadable for those who haven’t already added it to their libraries and fully unplayable starting June 25. But the final update pushed to the game’s beta today appears to have included data for content that may be added to the full game when it releases next year, including the Powerpuff Girls as new playable characters.

According to MultiVersus leaker aisul, WB Games has added strings of code to the fighting game indicating that the Powerpuff Girls—whether that be Blossom, Buttercup, Bubbles, or all three—may be added to the game upon its official release. They also noted that the signature location of the animated series, Townsville, will be featured as the young heroes’ stage.

Data for new skins for characters like Steven Universe, LeBron James, Garnet, and Jake was also present in the update. Aisul went on to say that a new stage known as “Mask Island” from the Steven Universe series may also be added in the future, as well as that data was well-prepared for an unreleased team event featuring Jake versus Shaggy.

Fans of MultiVersus have been rather frustrated by the announcement that the game would be taken offline completely before it releases in-full next year, mostly due to uncertainty regarding the in-game purchases that players made within the beta, which they will not be able to access for a number of months. WB Games has not yet offered a statement addressing this concern among fans.

While the data present within this final MultiVersus beta update may indicate what’s to come, fans should note that any and all upcoming content is subject to change prior to the game’s official launch next year.