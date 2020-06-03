Evo Online opens registration on June 5, matches start July 4

Evo Online is set to begin on June 5, the tournament organizer announced today. Free registration for all open tournaments and contribution packages will both become available later this week.

The full schedule for all four main event titles has also been revealed. More information about the previous lineup and showmatches will be announced at a later date.

Anyone can enter the bracket for Killer Instinct, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Skullgirls 2nd Encore, and Them’s Fightin’ Herds for free, but payment options are available, which will help support international health care organization, Project HOPE. Any player who contributes $25 will receive a commemorative Evo Online badge and lanyard and 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward Project HOPE’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

As for the main schedule, every game will have two days of qualifiers running in July, starting with Them’s Fightin’ Herds on July 4 and 5. Each event will share the same check in-and tournament start times, beginning with a mandatory check-in at 2pm CT on the Friday before each game begins its pool play.

Here’s the full schedule for each game’s pools and the list of check-in or start times for each day of competition.

Game schedule

Them’s Fightin’ Herds: July 4 and 5

Skullgirls 2nd Encore: July 11 and 12

Killer Instinct: July 18 and 19

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath: July 25 and 26

Championship Weekend: July 31 to Aug. 2 All games will have their top eight finals throughout this set of dates



Check-in/start times

Friday Mandatory check-in: 2pm CT to 11pm CT

Saturday Pools check-in: 11am CT Tournament begins: 12pm CT

Sunday Day two check-in: 11am CT Tournament begins: 12pm CT



Some of these times may end up being changed before the event begins, but as of now, this is the schedule that everyone will need to follow to compete once Evo Online begins.