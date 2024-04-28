Evo Japan 2024: All top results, reveals, and full game schedule

Evo Japan 2024 is here, which means a weekend of fighting game action featuring the best players and biggest franchises live from Tokyo. Whether you are tuning in for Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, or to see some of the latest announcements from upcoming games, there is plenty to watch.

Recommended Videos

Running from April 27 to 29 live from the Ariake GYM-EX in Tokyo, Evo Japan 2024 features seven games on its main stage and dozens of other titles hosting tournaments or showing off new content. Many of the best players from around the world are in attendance to face off, while developers for games like 2XKO and the upcoming Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact are giving fans some hands on time with their upcoming titles.

If you plan on getting on this fighting game buffet, here is a list of every featured game and their top tournament results live as they happen—paired with every major announcement coming from the show floor.

Evo Japan 2024: All featured games, top results, and live standings

Outside of the main lineup, new games are being shown off. Photo via Evo

Street Fighter 6: Evo Japan 2024 top results

Place Player Prize First TBD $6,325.31 Second TBD $2,846.39 Third TBD $1,581.33 Fourth TBD $885.54 Fifth-Sixth TBD $506.02

Tekken 8: Evo Japan 2024 top results

Place Player Prize First TBD $6,325.31 Second TBD $2,846.39 Third TBD $1,581.33 Fourth TBD $885.54 Fifth-Sixth TBD $506.02

Guilty Gear Strive: Evo Japan 2024 top results

Place Player Prize First TBD $6,325.31 Second TBD $2,846.39 Third TBD $1,581.33 Fourth TBD $885.54 Fifth-Sixth TBD $506.02

The King of Fighters XV: Evo Japan 2024 top results

Place Player Prize First TBD $6,325.31 Second TBD $2,846.39 Third TBD $1,581.33 Fourth TBD $885.54 Fifth-Sixth TBD $506.02

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising: Evo Japan 2024 top results

Place Player Prize First TBD $6,325.31 Second TBD $2,846.39 Third TBD $1,581.33 Fourth TBD $885.54 Fifth-Sixth TBD $506.02

Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]: Evo Japan 2024 top results

Place Player Prize First Kyo $6,325.31 + Arc World Finals 2024 invite Second Crimson Crusader $2,846.39 Third CROW $1,581.33 Fourth Isaac $885.54 Fifth-Sixth Hishigata, oushuu-hittou $506.02

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike: Evo Japan 2024 top results

Place Player Prize First TBD $6,325.31 Second TBD $2,846.39 Third TBD $1,581.33 Fourth TBD $885.54 Fifth-Sixth TBD $506.02

Where to watch Evo Japan 2024: Full Schedule

Evo Japan 2024 has multiple ways to watch, across different languages. Whether you want to catch the action live from the official broadcast or via the English watch parties, here is where you can check in—and the featured schedule for day two in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC.)

A full schedule for Day 2’s main events. Image via Evo

Re-streaming is also allowed for this event, which means many top FGC content creators not attending Evo Japan this year are streaming some brackets on their personal Twitch or YouTube channels.

Evo Japan 2024: All major announcements and best reveals

First expanded look and gameplay hands-on impressions for Illaoi in 2XKO

If you can’t get enough of the Evo action, you can start gearing up for Evo 2024 in Las Vegas this July, with a full list of games already live.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more