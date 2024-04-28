Evo Japan 2024: All top results, reveals, and full game schedule
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024 09:49 pm
Evo Japan 2024 is here, which means a weekend of fighting game action featuring the best players and biggest franchises live from Tokyo. Whether you are tuning in for Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, or to see some of the latest announcements from upcoming games, there is plenty to watch.
Running from April 27 to 29 live from the Ariake GYM-EX in Tokyo, Evo Japan 2024 features seven games on its main stage and dozens of other titles hosting tournaments or showing off new content. Many of the best players from around the world are in attendance to face off, while developers for games like 2XKOand the upcoming Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact are giving fans some hands on time with their upcoming titles.
If you plan on getting on this fighting game buffet, here is a list of every featured game and their top tournament results live as they happen—paired with every major announcement coming from the show floor.
Evo Japan 2024: All featured games, top results, and live standings
Street Fighter 6: Evo Japan 2024 top results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$6,325.31
Second
TBD
$2,846.39
Third
TBD
$1,581.33
Fourth
TBD
$885.54
Fifth-Sixth
TBD
$506.02
Tekken 8: Evo Japan 2024 top results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$6,325.31
Second
TBD
$2,846.39
Third
TBD
$1,581.33
Fourth
TBD
$885.54
Fifth-Sixth
TBD
$506.02
Guilty Gear Strive: Evo Japan 2024 top results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$6,325.31
Second
TBD
$2,846.39
Third
TBD
$1,581.33
Fourth
TBD
$885.54
Fifth-Sixth
TBD
$506.02
The King of Fighters XV: Evo Japan 2024 top results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$6,325.31
Second
TBD
$2,846.39
Third
TBD
$1,581.33
Fourth
TBD
$885.54
Fifth-Sixth
TBD
$506.02
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising: Evo Japan 2024 top results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$6,325.31
Second
TBD
$2,846.39
Third
TBD
$1,581.33
Fourth
TBD
$885.54
Fifth-Sixth
TBD
$506.02
Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]: Evo Japan 2024 top results
Place
Player
Prize
First
Kyo
$6,325.31 + Arc World Finals 2024 invite
Second
Crimson Crusader
$2,846.39
Third
CROW
$1,581.33
Fourth
Isaac
$885.54
Fifth-Sixth
Hishigata, oushuu-hittou
$506.02
Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike: Evo Japan 2024 top results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$6,325.31
Second
TBD
$2,846.39
Third
TBD
$1,581.33
Fourth
TBD
$885.54
Fifth-Sixth
TBD
$506.02
Where to watch Evo Japan 2024: Full Schedule
Evo Japan 2024 has multiple ways to watch, across different languages. Whether you want to catch the action live from the official broadcast or via the English watch parties, here is where you can check in—and the featured schedule for day two in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC.)
