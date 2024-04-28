Evo Japan 2024 banner in the venue.
Screenshot via Evo on YouTube
Evo Japan 2024: All top results, reveals, and full game schedule

The action is always rising.
Published: Apr 27, 2024 09:49 pm

Evo Japan 2024 is here, which means a weekend of fighting game action featuring the best players and biggest franchises live from Tokyo. Whether you are tuning in for Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, or to see some of the latest announcements from upcoming games, there is plenty to watch.

Running from April 27 to 29 live from the Ariake GYM-EX in Tokyo, Evo Japan 2024 features seven games on its main stage and dozens of other titles hosting tournaments or showing off new content. Many of the best players from around the world are in attendance to face off, while developers for games like 2XKO and the upcoming Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact are giving fans some hands on time with their upcoming titles.

If you plan on getting on this fighting game buffet, here is a list of every featured game and their top tournament results live as they happen—paired with every major announcement coming from the show floor. 

Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact being played at Evo Japan.
Outside of the main lineup, new games are being shown off. Photo via Evo

Street Fighter 6: Evo Japan 2024 top results

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$6,325.31
SecondTBD$2,846.39
ThirdTBD$1,581.33
FourthTBD$885.54
Fifth-SixthTBD$506.02

Tekken 8: Evo Japan 2024 top results

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$6,325.31
SecondTBD$2,846.39
ThirdTBD$1,581.33
FourthTBD$885.54
Fifth-SixthTBD$506.02

Guilty Gear Strive: Evo Japan 2024 top results

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$6,325.31
SecondTBD$2,846.39
ThirdTBD$1,581.33
FourthTBD$885.54
Fifth-SixthTBD$506.02

The King of Fighters XV: Evo Japan 2024 top results

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$6,325.31
SecondTBD$2,846.39
ThirdTBD$1,581.33
FourthTBD$885.54
Fifth-SixthTBD$506.02

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising: Evo Japan 2024 top results

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$6,325.31
SecondTBD$2,846.39
ThirdTBD$1,581.33
FourthTBD$885.54
Fifth-SixthTBD$506.02

Under Night In-Birth II [Sys:Celes]: Evo Japan 2024 top results

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstKyo$6,325.31 + Arc World Finals 2024 invite
SecondCrimson Crusader$2,846.39
ThirdCROW$1,581.33
FourthIsaac$885.54
Fifth-SixthHishigata, oushuu-hittou$506.02

Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike: Evo Japan 2024 top results

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$6,325.31
SecondTBD$2,846.39
ThirdTBD$1,581.33
FourthTBD$885.54
Fifth-SixthTBD$506.02

Where to watch Evo Japan 2024: Full Schedule

Evo Japan 2024 has multiple ways to watch, across different languages. Whether you want to catch the action live from the official broadcast or via the English watch parties, here is where you can check in—and the featured schedule for day two in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC.)

Evo Japan 2024 schedule for Day 2.
A full schedule for Day 2’s main events. Image via Evo

Re-streaming is also allowed for this event, which means many top FGC content creators not attending Evo Japan this year are streaming some brackets on their personal Twitch or YouTube channels.

Evo Japan 2024: All major announcements and best reveals

If you can’t get enough of the Evo action, you can start gearing up for Evo 2024 in Las Vegas this July, with a full list of games already live.

Read Article MultiVersus adds Parrying and Dash Attack to spice up gameplay ahead of May 28 launch
MultiVersus is free to play platform fighter game.
Category: FGC
FGC
MultiVersus adds Parrying and Dash Attack to spice up gameplay ahead of May 28 launch
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 27, 2024
Read Article MultiVersus embraces life in plastic with huge Barbie tease
Shazam in a fight in MultiVersus.
Category: FGC
FGC
MultiVersus embraces life in plastic with huge Barbie tease
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 24, 2024
Read Article In 2XKO, Illaoi remains true to her heavy-hitting, tentacle-summoning ways
Illaoi as seen in the LoL fighting game 2XKO.
Category: FGC
FGC
In 2XKO, Illaoi remains true to her heavy-hitting, tentacle-summoning ways
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Apr 23, 2024
