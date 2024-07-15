Evo 2024 full game schedule—where to watch every game

Evo is right around the corner, and for new fans looking to watch the action for the first time, it might be difficult to keep up with the confusing schedule.

Taking place from July 19 to 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Evo is the world’s biggest fighting game event with tournaments, panels, and reveals. It feels like Christmas for FGC fans, with Championship Sunday always having grand game reveals you won’t find anywhere else.

Evo is unique because there are seven different streams happening at the same time to make sure all eight games are covered. So, whether you’re here to jam out to Guilty Gear Strive or you’re a Tekken 8 or Street Fighter 6 try-hard, there’s a stream for you.

Full Evo 2024 stream schedule and times

There are seven different Evo streams, with each one having its own games and schedule. You can find the links to each of those streams below, as well as what’s happening and when.

Evo 2024: Full day one schedule (July 19)

Main Stage – Evo Evo 2024 Showcase: 10am PT to end

Evo2 Street Fighter 6 Pools Round 1: 10am PT to end

Evo3 Tekken 8 Pools Round 1: 10am PT to end

Evo4 Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Pools Round 1: 10am PT to end

Evo5 Mortal Kombat 1 Pools Round 1: 10am to 1pm PT Mortal Kombat 1 Pools Round 2: 1pm to 4pm PT Mortal Kombat 1 Pools Round 3: 4am to 5pm PT Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pools Round 1: 6pm PT to end

Evo6 Under Night In-Birth II SYS:CELES Pools Round 1: 10am to 4pm Under Night In-Birth II SYS:CELES Pools Round 2: 5pm PT to end

Evo7 King of Fighters XV Pools Round 1: 10am to 12pm PT King of Fighters XV Pools Round 2: 12pm to 2pm PT King of Fighters XV Top 24: 2pm to 4pm PT Guilty Gear Strive Pools Round 1: 4pm PT to end



Evo 2024: Full day two schedule (July 20)

Main Stage – Evo King of Fighters XV Top 6: 10am to 1pm PT Mortal Kombat 1 Top 6: 1pm to 4pm PT Under Night In-Birth II SYS:CELES Finals: 4pm to 7pm PT Street Fighter III: Third Strike Top 6: 7pm to 11pm PT

Evo2 Street Fighter 6 Pools Round 2: 10am to 3pm PT Street Fighter 6 Pools Round 3: 3pm to 6pm PT Street Fighter 6 Pools Round 4: 6pm to 7pm PT Street Fighter 6 Top 24: 7pm PT to end

Evo3 Tekken 8 Pools Round 2: 10am to 3pm PT Tekken 8 Pools Round 3: 3pm to 6pm PT Tekken 8 Pools Round 4: 6pm to 7pm PT Tekken 8 Top 24: 7pm PT to end

Evo4 Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Pools Round 2: 10 am to 2pm PT Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Pools Round 3: 2pm to 3pm PT Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike Top 24: 3pm to 5pm PT Tekken 8 Pools Round 3: 5pm to 6pm PT Tekken 8 Pools Round 4: 6pm to 7pm PT Tekken 8 Top 24: 7pm PT to end

Evo5 Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pools Round 1: 10am to 11am PT Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pools Round 2: 11am to 4pm PT Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pools Round 3: 5pm to 6pm PT Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Top 24: 7pm to 11pm PT

Evo6 Mortal Kombat 1 Top 24: 10am to 12pm PT Under Night In-Birth II SYS:CELES Pools Round 3: 12pm to 1pm PT Under Night In-Birth II SYS:CELES Top 24: 1pm to 3pm PT Street Fighter 6 Pools Round 3 and 4: 3pm to 7pm PT Street Fighter 6 Top 24: 7pm PT to end

Evo7 Guilty Gear Strive Pools Round 1: 10am to 12pm PT Guilty Gear Strive Pools Round 2: 12pm to 4pm PT Guilty Gear Strive Pools Round 3: 5pm to 7pm PT Guilty Gear Strive Top 24: 7pm PT to end



Evo 2024: Full day three final schedule (July 21)

Championship Sunday – Evo Granblue Versus: Rising Top 6: 10am to 1pm PT Guilty Gear Strive Top 6: 1pm to 4pm PT Tekken 8 Top 6: 4pm to 7pm PT Street Fighter 6 Top 6: 7pm PT to end



