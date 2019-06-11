Dragon Quest’s Hero is the next DLC character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | E3 2019

As part of today’s Nintendo E3 Direct, the company finally revealed the second DLC character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s fighters pass.

The newest fighter is Dragon Quest’s Hero, who hails from the Dragon Quest series and will come alongside a stage and a host of music tracks later this year for $5.99. Players can also pick up the character by purchasing the fighters pass DLC bundle right now on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

For a long time, fans speculated that Erdrick from Dragon Quest was going to be the next DLC character in the game. A report from December claimed that Erdrick would be coming to Ultimate as the third DLC fighter.

Other characters were also apparently leaked many months ago, including Minecraft’s Steve and Doom Guy from DOOM.

As the Hero, you can choose between a host of different versions from the various Dragon Quest games and fight as you preferred version.

The hero will be arriving to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sometime this summer. A actual release date was not confirmed at the time of the E3 direct.