Dragon Quest’s Hero DLC release date announcement coming tomorrow, likely releasing July 31

Nintendo has announced a special presentation for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tomorrow morning at 11am CT that will reveal more details on the next DLC character for the game.

The in-depth look, which will show off the moveset and features of the Dragon Quest Hero, will conclude with the game’s Director Masahiro Sakurai revealing when players will be able to get their hands on the character— but Nintendo U.K. might have already dropped when that might be.

Nintendo of Europe on Twitter Tomorrow at 15:00 CEST, get an in-depth look at the upcoming DLC fighter, #DragonQuest’s Hero, in a special Super #SmashBrosUltimate video presentation by series director Masahiro Sakurai! He’ll also be revealing when the fighter will arrive!

In a follow-up tweet to the announcement, Nintendo U.K. told fans that version 4.0.0 will release on July 31. When Joker, the previous DLC character, released all those months ago, version 3.0.0 launched with him.

As such, we assume that the folks over at Nintendo U.K. just dropped the ball ahead of schedule by revealing this information with the Hero likely to be released at the same time.

It is also worth mentioning that any replays you have currently on your Switch for Smash Bros. Ultimate will not be compatible with the game after the patch, so be sure to save them quickly before the update comes out.