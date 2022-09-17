Dragon Ball: The Breakers unveils two playable characters

The upcoming action game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, has unveiled Majin Buu and the classic farmer with a shotgun character from the Dragon Ball Z anime as both characters take on two different roles in the game.

The upcoming October 14, 2022 release date for Bandai Namco’s newest action game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, draws closer. With many already eager to get their hands on the upcoming game, Bandai Namco has revealed The Farmer as a playable character, much to the community’s surprise.

The Farmer is a character from the Dragon Ball Z anime that meets Raditz back in the Raditz saga to start the series, where it was revealed that he had a power level of five. Compared to the six and seven-digit numbers seen throughout the series, that is quite low, but all that matters in Dragon Ball: The Breakers is that he can survive.

As for Majin Buu, the classic pink villain will act as a Raider looking to prevent survivors like The Farmer from escaping by turning survivors into candy, so beware of the pink alien terrorizing the map.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is the Dragon Ball series’ most recent and unique entry into the franchise as players take on a role of either a “Raider” or a “Survivor in a seven vs. one format. The “Raider” role is to hunt down “Survivors.” Throughout the game, they power up in strength to easily navigate the environment by taking down the “Survivors” to win the game.

Meanwhile, the “Survivors’ role is to survive and escape simply. These players must maneuver throughout the environment to evade these Raiders through items and power-ups available throughout the map. To escape, players must use a Super Time Machine alone or as a team if they look to be crowned victorious at the end of a match.

Dragon Ball’s upcoming game draws many similarities to survival games like Friday the 13th and Dead by Daylight. It will be interesting to see if the game can hold up to its competitors.

For now, players can register for the upcoming Open Beta Test, which will take place between Sept. 22 and Sept. 25. Those who take part and eventually pick up the game will receive an Oolong keychain.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on Oct. 14.