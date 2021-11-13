Dragon Ball FighterZ surpasses 8 million copies sold, offers limited-time free DLC trial

Dragon Ball FighterZ continues to sell well, surpassing eight million copies sold worldwide nearly four years after its January 2018 launch.

To celebrate DBFZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 crossing the milestone, Bandai Namco is rolling out the premium red carpet for all players—it is hosting an 800-hour free DLC trial campaign.

Image via Bandai Namco

Starting today, all players who own a copy of DBFZ will gain access to a set number of DLC fighters that have joined the game’s roster over the last several years. This will be split into four distinct trial timeframes based on the FighterZ Pass in which they were released, with FighterZ Pass One being divided into two trials because it is the biggest season.

Each trial will last around a week, with players gaining access to Broly, Bardock, Zamasu (Fused), and Vegito (SSGSS) from Nov. 12 to 20. Here are the full free DLC trial dates, with the campaign ending on Dec. 16.

Trial One (Nov. 12 to 20) Bardock Broly Zamasu (Fused) Vegito (SSGSS)

Trial Two (Nov. 20 to 28) Base Goku Base Vegeta Cooler Android 17

Trial Three (Nov. 28 to Dec. 7) Jiren Videl GT Goku Janemba Gogeta (SSGSS) Super Broly

Trial Four (Dec. 7 to 16) Kefla Ultra Instinct Goku Master Roshi Super Baby 2 SS4 Gogeta



This free trial for DBFZ DLC will be available to anyone who owns the game on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, or Nintendo Switch. Users who are playing the game through their Xbox Game Pass subscription will also be eligible to participate.

Players can also participate in a Jiren (Full Power) Raid Boss event in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 as part of the celebration.