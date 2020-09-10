Dragon Ball FighterZ Show to detail Master Roshi gameplay, National Championships, and balance patch on Sept. 13

Dragon Ball FighterZ players are about to get a full showcase on Master Roshi’s gameplay and more details about the upcoming balance patch in a new DBFZ Show on Sept. 13.

There will also be more information about the DBFZ National Championships that are set to begin sometime in October.

#DBFZShow is back this Sunday!



Discover Master Roshi in a fully dedicated Showcase and witness his true potential!



We'll also bring you some news about the National Championships … aaaaand a balance patch reveal.



📅 September 13th



🎮 https://t.co/2pKB1bVvVi pic.twitter.com/l85uXGMVjy — Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) September 9, 2020

We got a little sneak peek at Master Roshi earlier today thanks to Japanese magazine publisher V Jump, which is the first full footage of the new character we have seen outside of the short reveal. It shows the martial arts master utilizes unique movement mechanics instead of the standard Super Dash.

His variation of the Super Dash works differently depending on if you are on the ground or in the air, with the ground version turning into a super jump. The aerial version will show the Turtle Hermit using a Kamehameha wave to shoot across the stage, with both variant able to be angled since they don’t snap to your opponent like a Super Dash.

At the end of the video, we also learned that he would be released on Sept. 16, so you won’t be waiting long to get your hands on the first character to join the roster since Ultra Instinct Goku in May.

This new balance patch will likely focus on improving lesser used characters and trying to adjust Z Assists. DBFZ producer Tomoko Hiroki stated that “a number of adjustments focusing on those characters and Z Assists, as well as a few other tweaks,” would be made.

As for the National Championships, we know that they will begin with regional competitions in October, with the U.S. split into U.S. East and U.S. West, along with Japan, France, and Spain. Eight players will be invited to compete in their individual regions for the Online Championships.

Screengrab via Bandai Namco

There might also be a hint towards the next DLC character, though Bandai Namco and Arc System Works will likely keep that under wraps until the finals of the Championships.