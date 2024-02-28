Dragon Ball FighterZ rollback netcode wishes finally answered in huge new update

Two years after its first announcement, rollback netcode has finally been added to Dragon Ball FighterZ as the game makes its debut on current-gen devices.

Dragon Ball FighterZ was released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles on Feb. 29, with the new rollback system active right out the gate. Alongside these devices, rollback netcode is also live on PC, but gamers playing Dragon Ball FighterZ on PS4, Xbox One, or Switch will have to settle for the previous delay-based system.

The day has finally arrived. Screengrab via Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball FighterZ players have been begging for rollback netcode for a long time. This system looks to improve the online gaming experience bridging the gap between online and offline play by reducing lag and visual stuttering.

In a blog post regarding the update, Bandai Namco explained the system in more detail: “Unlike delay-based netcode, which waits for the synchronization of inputs between players, rollback netcode predicts the inputs and executes them immediately, then corrects any discrepancies later.”

With a thriving Dragon Ball FighterZ competitive scene, there’s no surprise that crossplay between devices with different netcode systems is not available. Only PC has the choice of rollback and delay-based netcodes, and you’ll only be paired up with other gamers who chose the same setting. Furthermore, this new netcode won’t work in every mode.

Dragon Ball FighterZ party-based modes like Party Battle and Circly Party Match will still use the previous delay-based netcode. It’s unclear why this is the case, but given the wait there has been for rollback netcode we’re sure fans are just happy to take what they can get.

If you’re someone who already owns Dragon Ball FighterZ on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade your game to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to enjoy the new system. Instructions for how to do so can be found on Bandai’s website.