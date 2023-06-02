Does Street Fighter 6 have a battle pass?

Fighting games, like most live-service titles, rely on players coming back and constantly playing to keep the game’s community alive and thriving. Street Fighter 6 is working to make sure players feel rewarded for spending so much time in the Battle Hub by introducing a battle pass.

Dubbed the Fighting Pass, this will be the first iteration of a modern battle pass in the Street Fighter series as Capcom looks to provide players with more than just ranked battles.

Much like how MultiVersus ran its battle pass system, SF6 will split its Fighting Pass into two distinct parts. This will allow players who purchase any access to earn rewards just by playing the game while also offering a premium track of additional content that interested players can unlock by using Fighter Coins to purchase it.

Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass: Dates, details, and rewards

At launch, Capcom has only confirmed a Street Fighter 6 battle pass will, in fact, be available at some point soon. No official date or specific reward details were shared as of June 2, though I did receive early information along with the content provided to review the game.

Along with confirming the battle pass will be called the Fighting Pass, Capcom noted that the content offered will not impact gameplay at all outside of cosmetics. The exact rewards that will be offered are still unknown, but it looks like avatar gear and other content that players can use for customization will be the focus.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, a free and premium track will be available in the Street Fighter 6 bundle. The free rewards will be available to all players participating in matches online, while the premium content will be locked behind a paid section—likely with exclusive rewards only available for the duration of each Fighting Pass.

Capcom has noted that more information about the Street Fighter 6 Fighting Pass and its offerings will be made available soon.

This article will be updated as soon as that content is shared.

