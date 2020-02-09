Dekillsage eliminates SonicFox from Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals

There are certain things fans learn to expect from fighting game tournaments, and one of those things is that Dominique “SonicFox” McLean is gong to be making top eight in whatever game they are playing. But that outcome didn’t happen at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals today.

Instead, the multi-game expert went down early and ended up going 0-3 in the group stage, while Jon “dekillsage” Coello overcame one of his bracket demons to make it into top eight on the winner’s side.

It wasn’t an easy road, but dekillsage put in work with his Broly and plowed through Pool C, going 3-0 overall and dropping only a single game in his match against Vineeth “ApologyMan” Meka. That game came down to a pretty much even final character match with both players using Teen Gohan that dekillsage pulled out thanks to a nice combo string.

That run included a 2-0 over B and SonicFox, which was enough to get him to the final day of the tournament.

Meanwhile, SonicFox was documenting their own troubles on Twitter, mentioning how none of the combos were falling into place and how they were playing nervously throughout the opening matches. They even commented that unless a miracle happened, there was no chance for a top eight run, which would have required a 2-0 on dekillsage and several other factors to happen.

In the end, the losses to dekillsage and ApologyMan cost SonicFox a chance at the next round, meaning it would be the first DBFZ tournament they had entered where the end result was not at least a top eight finish.

Shoji “Fenritti” Sho also went undefeated in the group stage, while both Goichi “GO1” Kishida and the Last Chance Qualifier Toru “Tachikawa” Tachikawa went 2-1, with all three making it into top eight on the winner’s side. Tachikawa came in and upset both the hometown hero for Paris, Marwan “Wawa” Berthe and Christopher “NYChrisG” Gonzalez, with 2-0 wins over each of them.

Heading into the final day of competition with $80,000 on the line, here are the first round matchups for top eight at the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals.

Winner’s Side

Tachikawa vs. GO1

Fenritti vs. dekillsage

Loser’s Side

Tsubasa “maddo” Imai vs. Matoi

Steve “Supernoon” Carbajal vs. ApologyMan

Matches will begin at 8am CT on Feb. 9, so get ready for some early morning Dragon Ball action.