Deep dive from Smash fans crowns 2 Ultimate players as game’s top stars over last year

It's time for the new kids in the block to prove themselves.

The ongoing discourse on whether MkLeo is still the best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player in the world originally bubbled to the surface when he failed to reach the top eight of prestigious tournament Smash Ultimate Summit 6 in late March.

This week, the discussion reached another turn: An April 12 post on Reddit has pitted 10 top players against each other, sharing how many times they have been able to outplace each other in tournaments recently.

According to the graph, MkLeo is slipping down the standings. In regards to beating other top talents, at least, Sparg0 and Acola have taken his spot away from him, though they were both helped by MkLeo’s struggles against Tweek.

The Ultimate rivalry between Tweek and MkLeo actually stems back to Smash 4. Pre-pandemic, it seemed MkLeo had finally got the secret sauce to beating Tweek consistently. But as the game progressed, Tweek just consistently beat Leo, which resulted in him having a positive record against Leo in this graph.

Acola and Sparg0 took a combined top spot with eight points each.

To split the dominating pair, Smash fans then suggested a tie-breaker: summing up the margins of victory between the two. This left Sparg0 in the lead with 35 wins and 12 losses against the other players. Acola trailed with 25 wins and nine losses.

However, this can also be attributed to how long Sparg0 has been playing against the majority of players in this graph—a fact plenty of Smash fans brought up in the ensuing discussions. It’s important to note Acola has only started traveling to NA and fighting these players recently, hence the lower wins against some players.

For now, it’s safe to say Sparg0 and Acola sit atop the Smash Ultimate mountain, with MkLeo trailing close behind, at least according to these stats.

Either way, it’s become a very interesting race in the pro Ultimate scene.