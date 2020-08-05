Dan, Rose, Oro, and Akira Kazama are coming to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Five new fighters will be released before the winter of 2021.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is adding even more DLC fighters to the already large roster of characters included in the definitive edition of the game.

Dan Hibiki, Akira Kazama, Rose, and Oro will all be joining the game over the next year as part of the Season V roadmap.

The first character for the next season of DLC is Dan, an arrogant, overconfident fighter who’s self-taught in martial arts and runs his own dojo—though it’s not very successful. He knows more about fighting than his personality would lead on, but he struggles to keep up with Ryu, Ken, and the rest of the cast.

Screengrab via Capcom

He looks like a mix of Ryo Sakazaki and Robert Garcia from the Art of Fighting series by SNK, which is intentional. This was done as a fun form of retaliation toward SNK from Capcom for Ryo being so similar to Ryu in fighting style and appearance.

Next up is Rose, the teacher of Menat who’s making her return from Street Fighter IV. She uses a power similar to that of M. Bison called Soul Power, though it acts as the opposite of the villain’s Psycho Power.

Screengrab via Capcom

Oro is also returning to the series and will likely bring with him the same weird playstyle that focuses less on creating follow-ups and more on positioning. The 140-year-old Japanese hermit is someone who’s studied martial arts for years and also learned the secret of immortality.

Screengrab via Capcom

The final character announced during the update stream was Akira Kazama, the younger brother of Daigo Kazama who represents the Rival Schools series of games, another series developed by Capcom.

Screengrab via Capcom

Along with the four characters, Capcom will be adding more costumes, stages, and new battle mechanics to the game. Two of the new stages will be made for the Capcom Pro Tour (a 2021 and 2022 variation), while the other two will be themed for Rose and Akira.

A fifth DLC character was mentioned, but nothing was shown off or hinted at.

Screengrab via Capcom

No details about the new battle mechanics or battle balancing updates were given. But Dan, the CPT 2021 stage, and the first major update are set to drop in the winter of 2020. The remaining content will be released throughout 2021.