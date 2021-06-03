CEO to open registration on June 6, will cap initial entrants at 2,500

Community Effort Orlando, better known as CEO, confirmed that it’ll be making a return in December, combining elements of the main CEO format with that of CEOtaku, which usually runs during that time frame.

Now, CEO founder and fighting game community director for ESL and DreamHack Alex Jebailey has dropped a ton of new information on how the tournament will work this year.

As we get ready to launch #CEO2021 registration On Sunday, our Founder and President @Jebailey has an update for CEO taking place on December 3-5 this year: pic.twitter.com/dd7O6M7aOg — ceogaming.org (@CEOGaming) June 3, 2021

Registration for the CEO 2021 will open on June 6, with a full list of games that will be included in the tournament lineup. But because this is being planned as a physical event, entrants are being capped at 2,500 across the 10 games in the official lineup.

Each game will have an initial player cap set at 512 players, though that might be raised later if the option becomes available. But the CEO team wants to keep a smaller list for this year.

There will also be 500 spectator weekend passes available, with COVID-19 and specific event policies to be listed on the official event website when registration goes live. The official event hosting hotel block will be revealed on June 6 as well, with discounted backup options available once regular bookings fill up.

The staff recommends getting vaccinated before attending, though it’s unclear if that will be a requirement.

Applications for community side events, volunteer positions, media, artist alley, and commentary will be added to the official website. Artist alley will have a dedicated space at the event venue, but space will be limited.