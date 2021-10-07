Capcom to release new Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Breast Cancer Research Foundation charity costumes

All proceeds will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

Capcom is still rolling out content for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, this time partnering with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) to release charity costumes that players can purchase.

New BCRF-themed costumes for Chun-Li and Ryu will be available to players globally on PC and PlayStation for a limited time starting on Oct. 12.

Image via Capcom

BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world, working to, directly and indirectly, combat the disease that causes the most cancer-related deaths among women globally.

“This year, breast cancer became the most common cancer worldwide, impacting 2.3 million people,” said BCRF president and CEO Myra Biblowit. “The need for better, more effective treatments have never been greater. We’re grateful for the opportunity to highlight this critical need through Capcom’s wide reach. Through this partnership, we are poised to make a direct and tangible impact on advancing life saving science—together.”

Image via Capcom Image via Capcom

Players can purchase the Chun-Li and Ryu BCRF costumes for $5.99, or in a special bundle for $9.99, on their platform of choice. Capcom will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the BCRF, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $25,000.

Image via Capcom Image via Capcom Image via Capcom

This charity campaign will be active from Oct. 12 to Nov. 12. Capcom will share the total donation amount once the campaign ends.