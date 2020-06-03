Capcom Pro Tour Online postponed in support of Black Lives Matter movement

The tournament will begin with Europe East and Middle East 1 on June 13.

The start of the Capcom Pro Tour Online has been delayed in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, the organization announced today. The tournament was arranged because of COVID-19 lockdowns, which has made in-person tournaments impossible, with players set to compete online in Street Fighter V.

Instead of starting the event in three days, the North America East 1 has been rescheduled to June 20 and 21. The Capcom Pro Tour Online will now start off with the Europe East and Middle East 1 tournament on June 13.

Notice of scheduling change #CPT2020. North America East 1 tournament is being rescheduled to June 20 – 21. Next week’s Europe East & Middle East 1 tournament is still planned for June 13 – 14. https://t.co/I0RkxIeYnX — Capcom Fighters (@CapcomFighters) June 3, 2020

Capcom said it won’t be posting game-related content on its social media accounts and that “there are bigger, more important voices that deserve to be heard right now.”

The “current events” mentioned in the announcement is related to the social uproar that took place after George Floyd was murdered by a policeman in Minneapolis on May 25.

With the schedule change, the June 2020 Capcom Pro Tour Online dates should be as follows:

June 13 to 14, 2020: Europe East and Middle East 1 (Block F)

June 20 to 21, 2020: North America East 1 (Block B)

June 27 to 28, 2020: Asia South East 1 (Block G)

The Capcom Pro Tour Online 2020 will run from June to November 2020.