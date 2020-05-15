Capcom Pro Tour Online 2020 brings the fight back June 6

With travel restrictions and other issues forcing major changes onto the Fighting Game Community during the coronavirus pandemic, Capcom has decided to completely pivot its Pro Tour to a new, online format.

This means all previously listed Capcom Pro Tour events have been canceled, including premier tournaments, ranking events, and World Warrior events for the remainder of Street Fighter V competitive 2020 season.

Capcom does acknowledge removing CPT incentives from multiple events could cause some issues for tournament organizers and other production partners this season, but Capcom said it sees this as the best move in the current social climate to keep the CPT going.

Capcom is replacing the old schedule with 18 online regionals that will be held throughout the remainder of the year, starting with North America East on June 6. The winners from each event will automatically qualify for Capcom Cup 2020, meaning that the tournament stakes are higher than ever due to the removal of leaderboard qualifications.

Image via Capcom

The 18 winners will join up with Capcom Cup 2019 Champion iDom to form the main Capcom Cup 2020 roster. The final roster spot will be decided through a community vote among the 31 finalists from Capcom Cup 2019 that have not already qualified for the 2020 Cup, which means it could be all 31 players being voted on, or just a handful by the end of the season.

To compensate for this new strategy, Capcom will be moving Capcom Cup 2020 from Paris to the United States, and the dates have shifted from the end of 2020 to sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

Capcom will continue monitoring the global health climate to best decide on dates for the finals, but the team is currently focused on making sure Capcom Pro Tour Online 2020 will get off to a good start on June 6. Further updates on dates and other information can be found on the Capcom Pro Tour website.