Capcom is bringing Street Fighter 6 to San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Capcom is planning to have a strong presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, bringing Street Fighter 6 and hosting multiple panels about the company’s various properties.

The biggest news out of this announcement is that SF6 will be playable to the public for one of the first times outside of Summer Game Fest back in June.

This will be the first public hands-on demo in North America, using that SGF build that will let players battle it out as Luke, Jamie, Ryu, and Chun-Li in Versus Mode against other players. The demo will be available at booth 215 from July 21 to 24, with the entire booth being themed around Metro City.

As a bonus, a special photo op involving live digital graffiti and SF6 backdrops with new graffiti artists will “be tagging a section of the booth and displaying their work for all to see” each day.

A Street Fighter panel will also be hosted during the event featuring members of the SF6 development team. It will include more information about previously revealed characters, insight into the game’s development, and a trivia challenge where fans can win prizes. No details about potential new reveals were included in this announcement, but some additional information will likely be shared at the panel itself even if no character of feature reveals happen.

Demo versions of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium will be available to play at Capcom’s booth throughout the event. An additional World of Capcom panel will also be hosted, with more scheduling details to be announced closer to the event.