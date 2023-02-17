After more than three years of delays and cancelations, the Capcom Cup is finally back with an in-person competition just in time to send off Street Fighter V’s competitive scene.

Running from Feb. 14 to 19, not counting the Last Chance Qualifier, the best SFV from all corners of the world have gathered for one last bout in the streets of Hollywood to determine who will walk away from the game holding its final Capcom Cup title as we approach the release of Street Fighter 6.

From old names that have been around for multiple games like Momochi and Phenom to names on the rise like EndingWalker and Evo 2022 Champion Kawano, the clash of approach and style is greater than ever. And now, all of those fighters will try to take home the Capcom Cup and their share of $250,000, or in iDom’s case, he wants to defend his title and go out on top in the seven-year-old title.

Whether you are tuning in to watch the highest level of SFV one last time, rooting for the Luke Army to be defeated on the game’s biggest stage, or have no idea what is going on, here is a full schedule, format breakdown, and all of the top results for Capcom Cup IX.

Capcom Cup IX: All Street Fighter V top results

Capcom Cup IX: Full schedule and format

Capcom Cup IX will be the culmination of the 2022 Capcom Pro Tour and the final full CPT series running with SFV as the main game on the circuit.

A total of 47 players are competing, making it the largest Capcom Cup in history, with 46 players qualifying directly for the event and one player earning their spot through an in-person Last Chance Qualifier right before the event. In total, Capcom Cup IX will run from Feb. 12 to 19 including that LCQ.

47 total players Top finisher from SFV at Evo 2022 Top finishers from 19 Online Premier events Top finishers from the World Warrior Circuit’s Regional Finals Top finisher from the Last Chance Qualifier



Once the main event begins, it will be split into a group and playoff stage. All 47 players will be split into groups of eight of six, with one group of five rounding out the lineup.

Each group will play a round-robin of best-of-three matches against everyone else in the group, with the top two players from each group advancing to the playoffs. The top player from each group will make it into the winner’s side of the playoff bracket while the runner-up will slot into the loser’s side. From there, that final bracket will run as a double elimination, with every match being a best-of-five.

Capcom Cup IX: Full event results

Place Player Prize First TBD $120,000 2nd TBD $50,000 Third TBD $20,000 Fourth TBD $10,000 Fifth TBD $7,000 Seventh TBD $5,000 Ninth TBD $4,000 13th TBD $3,000 17th Veggey, The4philzz, Brandon, JOE UMEROGAN, Kalmal09, ChrisCCH, BigBird $1,500 25th Oil King, Younghou, Punk, Bravery, ROF, DCQ, Mono $1,500 33rd RonaldinhoBR, Justakid, Frozen, JUNINHO-RAS, Magnegro, Travis Styles, Mortsy $1,500 41st SolVNG, Doomsnake, JabhiM, Ren, WFALCON, Uriel Valorio, Geeck-O $1,500

Capcom Cup IX: Group stage scores and standings

Group A

Player Standing Results Takamura 5-0 (10-5) Playoff Upper Bracket iDom 4-1 (9-2) Playoff Lower Bracket Veggey 2-3 (6-6) Eliminated Oil King 2-3 (6-7) Eliminated RonaldinhoBR 2-3 (5-7) Eliminated SolVNG 0-5 (1-10) Eliminated

Group B

Player Standing Results Kawano 4-1 (9-2) Playoff Upper Bracket Phenom 4-1 (8-4) Playoff Lower Bracket The4philzz 3-2 (7-6) Eliminated Younghou 2-3 (4-7) Eliminated Justakid 1-4 (4-8) Eliminated Doomsnake 1-4 (3-8) Eliminated

Group C

Player Standing Results Vxbao 5-0 (10-2) Playoff Upper Bracket Valmaster 4-1 (8-4) Playoff Lower Bracket Brandon 3-2 (6-7) Eliminated Punk 2-3 (6-7) Eliminated Frozen 1-4 (5-9) Eliminated JabhiM 0-5 (4-10) Eliminated

Group D

Player Standing Results EndingWalker 5-0 (10-2) Playoff Upper Bracket M. Lizard 4-1 (8-5) Playoff Lower Bracket JOE UMEROGAN 3-2 (7-5) Eliminated Bravery 2-3 (5-8) Eliminated JUNINHO-RAS 1-4 (6-8) Eliminated Ren 0-5 (2-10) Eliminated

Group E

Player Standing Results NL 4-1 (9-2) Playoff Upper Bracket VegaPatch 3-2 (7-5) Playoff Lower Bracket Kalmal09 3-2 (7-6) Eliminated ROF 2-3 (5-6) Eliminated Magnegro 2-3 (5-8) Eliminated WFALCON 1-4 (2-8) Eliminated

Group F

Player Standing Results AngryBird 5-0 (10-3) Playoff Upper Bracket Mister Crimson 3-2 (8-4) Playoff Lower Bracket ChrisCCH 2-3 (6-6) Eliminated DCQ 2-3 (5-7) Eliminated Travis Style 2-3 (4-7) Eliminated Uriel Velorio 1-4 (3-9) Eliminated

Group G

Player Standing Results Zhen 5-0 (10-2) Playoff Upper Bracket Momochi 3-2 (8-6) Playoff Lower Bracket Big Bird 3-2 (7-6) Eliminated Mono 2-3 (7-7) Eliminated Mortsy 1-4 (4-9) Eliminated Geeck-O 1-4 (2-8) Eliminated

Group H (Only group of five)