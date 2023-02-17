After more than three years of delays and cancelations, the Capcom Cup is finally back with an in-person competition just in time to send off Street Fighter V’s competitive scene.
Running from Feb. 14 to 19, not counting the Last Chance Qualifier, the best SFV from all corners of the world have gathered for one last bout in the streets of Hollywood to determine who will walk away from the game holding its final Capcom Cup title as we approach the release of Street Fighter 6.
From old names that have been around for multiple games like Momochi and Phenom to names on the rise like EndingWalker and Evo 2022 Champion Kawano, the clash of approach and style is greater than ever. And now, all of those fighters will try to take home the Capcom Cup and their share of $250,000, or in iDom’s case, he wants to defend his title and go out on top in the seven-year-old title.
Related: ‘One More Time’: iDom is ready to send Street Fighter V off with a bang at Capcom Cup
Whether you are tuning in to watch the highest level of SFV one last time, rooting for the Luke Army to be defeated on the game’s biggest stage, or have no idea what is going on, here is a full schedule, format breakdown, and all of the top results for Capcom Cup IX.
Capcom Cup IX: All Street Fighter V top results
Capcom Cup IX: Full schedule and format
Capcom Cup IX will be the culmination of the 2022 Capcom Pro Tour and the final full CPT series running with SFV as the main game on the circuit.
A total of 47 players are competing, making it the largest Capcom Cup in history, with 46 players qualifying directly for the event and one player earning their spot through an in-person Last Chance Qualifier right before the event. In total, Capcom Cup IX will run from Feb. 12 to 19 including that LCQ.
- 47 total players
- Top finisher from SFV at Evo 2022
- Top finishers from 19 Online Premier events
- Top finishers from the World Warrior Circuit’s Regional Finals
- Top finisher from the Last Chance Qualifier
Once the main event begins, it will be split into a group and playoff stage. All 47 players will be split into groups of eight of six, with one group of five rounding out the lineup.
Each group will play a round-robin of best-of-three matches against everyone else in the group, with the top two players from each group advancing to the playoffs. The top player from each group will make it into the winner’s side of the playoff bracket while the runner-up will slot into the loser’s side. From there, that final bracket will run as a double elimination, with every match being a best-of-five.
Capcom Cup IX: Full event results
|Place
|Player
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|$120,000
|2nd
|TBD
|$50,000
|Third
|TBD
|$20,000
|Fourth
|TBD
|$10,000
|Fifth
|TBD
|$7,000
|Seventh
|TBD
|$5,000
|Ninth
|TBD
|$4,000
|13th
|TBD
|$3,000
|17th
|Veggey, The4philzz, Brandon, JOE UMEROGAN, Kalmal09, ChrisCCH, BigBird
|$1,500
|25th
|Oil King, Younghou, Punk, Bravery, ROF, DCQ, Mono
|$1,500
|33rd
|RonaldinhoBR, Justakid, Frozen, JUNINHO-RAS, Magnegro, Travis Styles, Mortsy
|$1,500
|41st
|SolVNG, Doomsnake, JabhiM, Ren, WFALCON, Uriel Valorio, Geeck-O
|$1,500
Capcom Cup IX: Group stage scores and standings
Group A
|Player
|Standing
|Results
|Takamura
|5-0 (10-5)
|Playoff Upper Bracket
|iDom
|4-1 (9-2)
|Playoff Lower Bracket
|Veggey
|2-3 (6-6)
|Eliminated
|Oil King
|2-3 (6-7)
|Eliminated
|RonaldinhoBR
|2-3 (5-7)
|Eliminated
|SolVNG
|0-5 (1-10)
|Eliminated
Group B
|Player
|Standing
|Results
|Kawano
|4-1 (9-2)
|Playoff Upper Bracket
|Phenom
|4-1 (8-4)
|Playoff Lower Bracket
|The4philzz
|3-2 (7-6)
|Eliminated
|Younghou
|2-3 (4-7)
|Eliminated
|Justakid
|1-4 (4-8)
|Eliminated
|Doomsnake
|1-4 (3-8)
|Eliminated
Group C
|Player
|Standing
|Results
|Vxbao
|5-0 (10-2)
|Playoff Upper Bracket
|Valmaster
|4-1 (8-4)
|Playoff Lower Bracket
|Brandon
|3-2 (6-7)
|Eliminated
|Punk
|2-3 (6-7)
|Eliminated
|Frozen
|1-4 (5-9)
|Eliminated
|JabhiM
|0-5 (4-10)
|Eliminated
Group D
|Player
|Standing
|Results
|EndingWalker
|5-0 (10-2)
|Playoff Upper Bracket
|M. Lizard
|4-1 (8-5)
|Playoff Lower Bracket
|JOE UMEROGAN
|3-2 (7-5)
|Eliminated
|Bravery
|2-3 (5-8)
|Eliminated
|JUNINHO-RAS
|1-4 (6-8)
|Eliminated
|Ren
|0-5 (2-10)
|Eliminated
Group E
|Player
|Standing
|Results
|NL
|4-1 (9-2)
|Playoff Upper Bracket
|VegaPatch
|3-2 (7-5)
|Playoff Lower Bracket
|Kalmal09
|3-2 (7-6)
|Eliminated
|ROF
|2-3 (5-6)
|Eliminated
|Magnegro
|2-3 (5-8)
|Eliminated
|WFALCON
|1-4 (2-8)
|Eliminated
Group F
|Player
|Standing
|Results
|AngryBird
|5-0 (10-3)
|Playoff Upper Bracket
|Mister Crimson
|3-2 (8-4)
|Playoff Lower Bracket
|ChrisCCH
|2-3 (6-6)
|Eliminated
|DCQ
|2-3 (5-7)
|Eliminated
|Travis Style
|2-3 (4-7)
|Eliminated
|Uriel Velorio
|1-4 (3-9)
|Eliminated
Group G
|Player
|Standing
|Results
|Zhen
|5-0 (10-2)
|Playoff Upper Bracket
|Momochi
|3-2 (8-6)
|Playoff Lower Bracket
|Big Bird
|3-2 (7-6)
|Eliminated
|Mono
|2-3 (7-7)
|Eliminated
|Mortsy
|1-4 (4-9)
|Eliminated
|Geeck-O
|1-4 (2-8)
|Eliminated
Group H (Only group of five)
|Player
|Standing
|Results
|MenaRD
|4-0 (8-2)
|Playoff Upper Bracket
|Pugera
|3-1 (7-2)
|Playoff Lower Bracket
|Samurai
|2-2 (4-5
|Eliminated
|Myrken
|1-3 (4-7)
|Eliminated
|JimmY
|0-4 (1-8)
|Eliminated