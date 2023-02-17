Capcom Cup IX: All Street Fighter V top results

One last ride on the CPT.

After more than three years of delays and cancelations, the Capcom Cup is finally back with an in-person competition just in time to send off Street Fighter V’s competitive scene. 

Running from Feb. 14 to 19, not counting the Last Chance Qualifier, the best SFV from all corners of the world have gathered for one last bout in the streets of Hollywood to determine who will walk away from the game holding its final Capcom Cup title as we approach the release of Street Fighter 6

From old names that have been around for multiple games like Momochi and Phenom to names on the rise like EndingWalker and Evo 2022 Champion Kawano, the clash of approach and style is greater than ever. And now, all of those fighters will try to take home the Capcom Cup and their share of $250,000, or in iDom’s case, he wants to defend his title and go out on top in the seven-year-old title. 

Whether you are tuning in to watch the highest level of SFV one last time, rooting for the Luke Army to be defeated on the game’s biggest stage, or have no idea what is going on, here is a full schedule, format breakdown, and all of the top results for Capcom Cup IX. 

Capcom Cup IX: Full schedule and format

Capcom Cup IX will be the culmination of the 2022 Capcom Pro Tour and the final full CPT series running with SFV as the main game on the circuit. 

A total of 47 players are competing, making it the largest Capcom Cup in history, with 46 players qualifying directly for the event and one player earning their spot through an in-person Last Chance Qualifier right before the event. In total, Capcom Cup IX will run from Feb. 12 to 19 including that LCQ. 

  • 47 total players
    • Top finisher from SFV at Evo 2022
    • Top finishers from 19 Online Premier events
    • Top finishers from the World Warrior Circuit’s Regional Finals
    • Top finisher from the Last Chance Qualifier

Once the main event begins, it will be split into a group and playoff stage. All 47 players will be split into groups of eight of six, with one group of five rounding out the lineup. 

Each group will play a round-robin of best-of-three matches against everyone else in the group, with the top two players from each group advancing to the playoffs. The top player from each group will make it into the winner’s side of the playoff bracket while the runner-up will slot into the loser’s side. From there, that final bracket will run as a double elimination, with every match being a best-of-five. 

Capcom Cup IX: Full event results

PlacePlayerPrize
FirstTBD$120,000
2ndTBD$50,000
ThirdTBD$20,000
FourthTBD$10,000
FifthTBD$7,000
SeventhTBD$5,000
NinthTBD$4,000
13thTBD$3,000
17thVeggey, The4philzz, Brandon, JOE UMEROGAN, Kalmal09, ChrisCCH, BigBird$1,500
25thOil King, Younghou, Punk, Bravery, ROF, DCQ, Mono$1,500
33rdRonaldinhoBR, Justakid, Frozen, JUNINHO-RAS, Magnegro, Travis Styles, Mortsy$1,500
41stSolVNG, Doomsnake, JabhiM, Ren, WFALCON, Uriel Valorio, Geeck-O$1,500

Capcom Cup IX: Group stage scores and standings

Group A

PlayerStandingResults
Takamura5-0 (10-5)Playoff Upper Bracket
iDom4-1 (9-2)Playoff Lower Bracket
Veggey2-3 (6-6)Eliminated
Oil King2-3 (6-7)Eliminated
RonaldinhoBR2-3 (5-7)Eliminated
SolVNG0-5 (1-10)Eliminated

Group B

PlayerStandingResults
Kawano4-1 (9-2)Playoff Upper Bracket
Phenom4-1 (8-4)Playoff Lower Bracket
The4philzz3-2 (7-6)Eliminated
Younghou2-3 (4-7)Eliminated
Justakid1-4 (4-8)Eliminated
Doomsnake1-4 (3-8)Eliminated

Group C

PlayerStandingResults
Vxbao5-0 (10-2)Playoff Upper Bracket
Valmaster4-1 (8-4)Playoff Lower Bracket
Brandon3-2 (6-7)Eliminated
Punk2-3 (6-7)Eliminated
Frozen1-4 (5-9)Eliminated
JabhiM0-5 (4-10)Eliminated

Group D

PlayerStandingResults
EndingWalker5-0 (10-2)Playoff Upper Bracket
M. Lizard4-1 (8-5)Playoff Lower Bracket
JOE UMEROGAN3-2 (7-5)Eliminated
Bravery2-3 (5-8)Eliminated
JUNINHO-RAS1-4 (6-8)Eliminated
Ren0-5 (2-10)Eliminated

Group E

PlayerStandingResults
NL4-1 (9-2)Playoff Upper Bracket
VegaPatch3-2 (7-5)Playoff Lower Bracket
Kalmal093-2 (7-6)Eliminated
ROF2-3 (5-6)Eliminated
Magnegro2-3 (5-8)Eliminated
WFALCON1-4 (2-8)Eliminated

Group F

PlayerStandingResults
AngryBird5-0 (10-3)Playoff Upper Bracket
Mister Crimson3-2 (8-4)Playoff Lower Bracket
ChrisCCH2-3 (6-6)Eliminated
DCQ2-3 (5-7)Eliminated
Travis Style2-3 (4-7)Eliminated
Uriel Velorio1-4 (3-9)Eliminated

Group G

PlayerStandingResults
Zhen5-0 (10-2)Playoff Upper Bracket
Momochi3-2 (8-6)Playoff Lower Bracket
Big Bird3-2 (7-6)Eliminated
Mono2-3 (7-7)Eliminated
Mortsy1-4 (4-9)Eliminated
Geeck-O1-4 (2-8)Eliminated

Group H (Only group of five)

PlayerStandingResults
MenaRD4-0 (8-2)Playoff Upper Bracket
Pugera3-1 (7-2)Playoff Lower Bracket
Samurai2-2 (4-5Eliminated
Myrken1-3 (4-7)Eliminated
JimmY0-4 (1-8)Eliminated