Capcom cancels Capcom Cup 2021 and Street Fighter League: World Championship 2021

Despite running its competitions entirely online throughout the last year, Capcom has decided to cancel Capcom Cup 2021 amid rising cases of COVID-19 and concerns surrounding the Omicron variant. The event, which was set to be held in Feb. 2022, will be replaced by an online season final event.

This is the second straight year Capcom Cup has been canceled due to COVID and the replacement competition will likely emulate the regional format of the Capcom Pro Tour Season Final 2020 that replaced Capcom Cup 2020.

Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and after careful consideration, Capcom once again finds itself in the difficult position of having to cancel #CAPCOMCUP. We will be producing an online season final similar to last year. #CPT2021 #SFL2021 details following: pic.twitter.com/BwW8YqN9F4 — Capcom Fighters (@CapcomFighters) January 7, 2022

“With rising cases of COVID-19 including the Omicron variant causing uncertainty and complications globally, Capcom once again finds itself in the difficult position of having to cancel Capcom Cup,” Capcom said in a statement. “The team did not come to this decision lightly, as we know what Capcom Cup means to the community and the players who trained so diligently to qualify. The entire esports team offers our sincerest apologies. Please know we share your frustration, as we wanted nothing more than to have this event return in a big way, but the health and safety of the players and everyone involved is our highest priority.”

Additional information about the replacement event will be shared in the coming weeks, but the roster will be made up of players who earned a spot at Capcom Cup VIII via the online regional competitions of the most recent Capcom Pro Tour.

Capcom has also canceled the Street Fighter League: World Championship 2021, which would have been held during Capcom Cup, bringing an abrupt end to the SFL season as well.