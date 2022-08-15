Bugs, Finn, and Velma get hit hard in MultiVersus season one patch

The expected nerfs have arrived, along with some nice changes to the game overall.

Season One for MultiVersus is nearly here, with a slightly delayed release happening later today. But, ahead of that launch, Player First Games has published the next set of patch notes for the game, which includes general reworks for the battle pass system and balance adjustments for around half the roster.

Once again, PFG has confirmed that Morty from Rick and Morty will be released on Aug. 23 and additional characters, other than the already confirmed Rick Sanchez, will be teased and released throughout season one.

For the battle pass, the developers have made it easier to complete seasonal missions by lowering the requirements for things like the number of Ringouts or Assists required to reach a milestone. Additionally, no more Class-based missions will be in rotation for the battle pass outside of Tanks, as players can always unlock Wonder Woman for free via the tutorial and the team does not want to gatekeep content like that from players too heavily.

Battle pass XP has also been increased to 10 for wins and five for losses to help players grind levels faster as they play MultiVersus.

The next batch of free rotation characters from Aug. 15 to 30 will be Arya, Batman, LeBron James, and Steven Universe, with a special icon now showing which characters are free to use for each rotation period.

As previously announced, Bugs Bunny got hit with his own bat and some of his better moves have been nerfed, including his Up Air—though Bugs players shouldn’t feel lonely, as a majority of the character-specific changes in this patch were nerfs.

Velma got hit hard too, as one of the most heavily played characters in higher ranks, with nearly all of her moves being nerfed. Most notably her weight was decreased, which will make her easier to kill, gray health given by her moves was reduced, and her Neutral Attack ammo has been lowered by one.

According to the developers, Finn was “too difficult to fight against” because he had too many safe options to throw out, so a lot of his nerfs were based around adding additional whiff recovery and reworking hitboxes. Meanwhile, Taz’s Taz-nado is now finally a cooldown move after being nerfed in the previous patch and several of his other moves received minor buffs and fixes to make them more reliable.

Both Iron Giant and LeBron also got overhauls, but that was mostly just to fix issues with some of their abilities and moves since they are still experimental characters that were added during the beta. Though some moves, like the Iron Giant’s cannonball and LeBron’s dunk did get hit with some changes that will make them less useful, especially as you can’t cancel out air specials to use the former anymore.