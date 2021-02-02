Brawlhalla launches 2021 esports lineup with $1 million prize pool

The free-to-play juggernaut is still on top six years in.

Blue Mammoth Games has revealed that the 2021 esports lineup for Brawlhalla will feature a $1 million prize pool.

That total spans across every region, with our seasonal championships, the Brawlhalla Pro Series, and the Brawlhalla World Championship 2021 already on the schedule for the game’s sixth on the market.

Starting with the Winter Championship, which begins on Feb. 27, players will have roughly one major Brawlhalla event running every month. The Spring Championship will take place in April, the Summer Championship in July, and the Autumn Championship in September.

Image via Blue Mammoth Games

All of that will lead into the Brawlhalla World Championship 2021 in November to close out the competitive season.

Along with the championships, the Brawlhalla Pro Series is also returning with a new format in June. Six different North American teams will compete in the event, with $50,000 on the line.

Blue Mammoth is also dedicated to making substantial improvements for competitors and spectators, starting with changing aspects of the tournament stream viewing experience. The team is working with smash.gg to ensure registering and competing in tournaments is easy to do.

More “pro-focused” events will also be announced throughout 2021, with some additional details being shared next week on the Brawlhalla Esports Twitter account.