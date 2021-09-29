Beyond the Summit to host Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tournament at Mainstage

The brand new brawl-style fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is yet to hit stores, but the game has already had multiple esports events announced, including a full bracket at Mainstage 2021 courtesy of Beyond The Summit.

This year’s Mainstage event is set to feature All-Star Brawl, along with multiple other titles, and will be held at the Ontario Convention Center in Southern California from Nov. 12 to 15.

🟠 It's time… for the slime 🟢



Nickelodeon All Star Brawl is coming to #Mainstage 2021 🤯



Singles will be capped at 256, so be sure to register NOW!



💚 https://t.co/Z8sici5LMy pic.twitter.com/HJd3lYUb3p — Beyond the Smash (@BTSsmash) September 27, 2021

One of the first major fighting game events to feature All-Star Brawl, it will occcur alongside the Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate majors that will determine which players take one of the six qualifying spots at Smash Summit 12 and Ultimate Summit 4 respectively.

The singles portion of the All-Star Brawl bracket will be capped at 256 players, so spots are limited and will fill up quickly.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set to launch on Oct. 5, which will give players about a month to sharpen their skills before the tournament kicks off on Nov. 12.

While this is the first full-scale tournament for the upcoming game that has been announced, it isn’t the event that will be hosted. Earlier today, Panda shared that they will be hosting a charity event featuring massive streamers including Ludwig and Cr1TiKal, among others.

If you’re interested in checking out all the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl action from Mainstage but can’t get to the event in person, you’ll be able to watch along via Beyond The Summit’s Twitch channel.