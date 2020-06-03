Joy-Cons? Pro Controller? Gamecube? Which is the best one to pick up?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the biggest Nintendo fighting game to date.

In Ultimate, 70 fighters are waiting for the chance to duke it out on various stages based off of Nintendo’s intellectual properties—and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

There are multiple ways that you can play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch. Depending on your preferences, you can either use the Joy-Con controllers, a Switch Pro Controller, or the classic GameCube controller, with each having its own advantages over the others.

It can feel a little daunting deciding which controller is the best to pick up. Don’t worry though as we have created this handy little guide to tell you everything you need to know about each one.

Joy-Cons

For all those looking to play the game on the go or in handheld mode, the Joy-Con is probably the best choice for you.

Joy-Cons are a casual way of playing the game as you can use one by itself or both together. It also comes with the console as standard, so you won’t have to buy it separately like the other controllers on this list.

If you also plan to play Ultimate on the go, during long travels, or if you work a lot away from home, it might be best to stick with the Joy-Cons for the long term. Of course, there is nothing stopping you from switching between a handheld control method and a docked control method in the future.

The major issue with Joy-Con controllers, however, is that one by itself is not really the ideal way to play competitively. Sure it’s great for fun little matches on the go, but the small buttons and weird positioning of the controllers could be a downside to those with larger hands.

Regardless, if you want to play casually with a few friends, then the Joy-Cons might be the best bet. Saves lugging around all those extra controllers.

GameCube Controller

For all you Melee diehard players out there, the GameCube controller is back again.

It is the preferred controller of choice for a big chunk of the Smash Bros. subreddit, who voted in favor of using it for the upcoming game. It is an iconic controller synonymous with the Smash Bros. brand—but is it the right one for you?

The GameCube controller is the most expensive option. Not only do you need to own a controller, you also need to purchase a GameCube controller adapter to get it working on the console.

The adapter can be pricey and rare to come by at times, making it more of a collector’s item, so be prepared to spend close to $100 to get everything that you need.

You can also only use a GameCube controller while the Nintendo Switch is in docked mode, as you need to have a USB port to put the GameCube adapter into. So if you’re looking to flip out four GameCube controllers on the go, you’ll be out of luck.

Really. The GameCube controller is just synonymous with the Smash Bros. brand and chances are, if you are a hardcore player looking to play competitive for a living— this is the controller for you.

Switch Pro Controller

The Switch Pro Controller is the middle-man option of the three.

The Pro Controller can connect to the Nintendo Switch regardless of modes and can be used with nearly every game in the Switch’s library. The GameCube controller, on the other hand, can only work with a set amount of games.

Granted, the Pro Controller hasn’t got the best D-Pad for a game like Smash Bros., and the overall layout of the buttons can put some people off, but there is no denying its many uses.

It also one-ups the GameCube controller in many ways. As the Pro Controller connects to the Switch through wireless, you don’t have to worry about all the cables scattered around your room. You can also use the Pro Controller on the go as you don’t need to rely on the adapter.

Our advice, therefore, is to grab the Pro Controller if you want to have a good controller for the Switch as a whole while investing in the GameCube controller if you are only going to use your Switch for Smash Bros.

If you’re in the market for a cheaper or wireless alternative, then PowerA has the best options out there.

PowerA offers both a “Enhanced Wireless Controller,” their version of the Pro Controller, and a wireless GameCube controller. Both of them are solid knock-offs of the ones from Nintendo, and at a cheaper price, too.

As with any budget controllers, there are some drawbacks, however. The biggest one is that these controllers take batteries. So, like the old days, you’ll need to replace them every so often. They can’t be charged otherwise.

These controllers are officially licensed by Nintendo, though, so they are worth your time if you’re trying to Smash on a budget.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.