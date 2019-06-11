Banjo Kazooie is also coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | E3 2019

The Bear and Bird are back and are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after massive fan request.

Banjo Kazooie was a surprise announcement at the end of Nintendo’s E3 Direct and are sure to please a bunch of people (including myself).

Fandom on Twitter Banjo & Kazooie have finally made it into ‘Smash Bros. Ultimate’ 🎒 #NintendoDirectE3 (via @Nintendo) https://t.co/oeV2lVvIG7

The character is expected to release Fall 2019 and will come alongside a new stage and music. The duo will also be shown in the Nintendo Treehouse E3 for the first time, for those interested in seeing gameplay.

The duo have been teased for weeks now off the back of a massive leak of a Banjo figure a few days ago. With Dragon uest’s Hero being shown off at the start though, the Banjo community lost hope… until an official reveal finally dropped at the end of the Direct.

The Direct showed off a few of Banjo’s moves, which seem to use a combined arsenal from all of his attacks from his first two games on the Nintendo 64.

The Bear and Bird, the third challenger pack, will be releasing on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sometime this fall.