ARCREVO 2020 online tournament starts in Japan on Oct. 10

The 2020 ARCREVO online tournament will begin in Japan on Oct. 10, Arc System Works announced today. There will also be an American tournament with no date set yet. These events will be held separately, with the Japanese event ending on Oct. 24.

Both events will be held digitally after the ARCREVO America Online 2020 in-person finals were canceled in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The prize pool was redistributed equally between the players from the regional qualifiers.

The tournament will be separated into five days with different versions of the fighting game. Because of the time zone, the matches will end at dawn, but fans in the U.S. can catch most of the games starting at 8pm CT. Here’s the complete schedule of the ARCREVO Japan 2020 online tournament:

Oct. 10: Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] from 8pm to 4am CT

Oct. 11: BlazBlue: Central Fiction from 1am to 9am CT

Oct. 17: Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 from 8pm to 4am CT

Oct. 18: Granblue Fantasy: Versus from 8pm to 6am CT

Oct. 24: BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle from 8pm to 4am CT

The tournament will follow the one-vs-one single-elimination method. The winner will take home the prize money of 100,000 yen, which converts to around $944.60, as well as a commemorative trophy and medal.

The American event will only feature two Arc System Works games, however. The organization plans to hold a competition between the American and Japanese winner for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle and Granblue Fantasy: Versus in 2021, according to Siliconera.

Fans can watch the competition on Arc System Works’ YouTube channel and Twitch channel starting Oct. 10.