Arc System Works cancels ArcREVO Online America 2020 final event

Arc System Works was hoping to outlast the COVID-19 pandemic by hosting the finals for ArcREVO Online America 2020 in December, but due to the continued health risks associated with COVID, the event has been canceled.

The regional sets of tournaments set to begin in October were going to result in one final bracket scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, but will now function as their own, independent events.

Important announcement regarding #ArcREVO America Online 2020.



For more information please refer to the official https://t.co/CyALP22slW page: https://t.co/3DKEleuqrz and the Official Tournament Guide: https://t.co/ikg8IigJYy pic.twitter.com/I4k263poE8 — ArcSystemWorks ➡️ Staying Inside (@ArcSystemWorksU) September 29, 2020

“Due to the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and the concerns raised by the community, it is with a heavy heart that we announce that the ARCREVO Online America 2020 final event originally scheduled for December of this year is officially canceled,” ArcSys said. “We set the original date with the optimistic hope that such an event would be feasible by the end of the year, but unfortunately, conditions are still not safe enough for us to run the event in confidence.”

With the event canceled, ArcSys is working out how to best distribute the $40,000 prize pool among the Regional Qualifier events.

“With the final event canceled, we will be redistributing the prize pool equally between the Regional Qualifier events,” ArcSys said. “Please visit the official ARCREVO America Online 2020 Smash.gg page for more info about the new prize payout structure.”

For more details about the event, you can view the official tournament guide, which includes guides about which states each region encompasses and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

ArcREVO Japan Online 2020 was not mentioned in this update, so as of now, it appears it will continue with no changes.