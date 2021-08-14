All top 8 final results from Evo 2021 Online’s main tournaments

Evo 2021 Online is underway, with the finals for all five of the of the mainstage titles taking place across multiple regions over the course of two weekends, with the final matches occurring on Aug. 15.
As the culmination of the more than 120 online tournaments being run, Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11, Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and Skullgirls are the only games with matches left to be played.
Each title whittled down their competitors across multiple days of competition, with only the top eight from each region making it to the final stage. Additionally, the top finishers from each major region for the five games will also be qualified for the invite-only Evo 2021 Showcase, which will run on Nov. 27 and 28 in Las Vegas.
Related: Evo 2021 Showcase will bring top Evo 2021 Online finishers to compete live in Las Vegas
Because some of the games have upwards of four regions competing, at times simultaneously, here is a full list of the top eight final results from Evo 2021 Online across all five mainstage games.
Any player with a bolded name has also received an invite to the Evo 2021 Showcase.
Guilty Gear Strive
|Placement
|North America
|Europe
|Asia
|Latin America
|First
|TBD
|Leffen
|TBD
|Trema
|Second
|TBD
|Uriel_Legion
|TBD
|mike_Saftig
|Third
|TBD
|Kurokich
|TBD
|Younghou
|Fourth
|TBD
|KenDeep
|TBD
|Rigama
|Fifth-Sixth
|TBD
|Armix27Dai567
|TBD
|VermiCLKaneki
|Seventh-Eighth
|TBD
|BarryBonesAlioune
|TBD
|Pochoclo23TavinhoAC
Mortal Kombat 11
|Placement
|North America
|Europe
|Latin America
|First
|TBD
|Disarted
|Konqueror249
|Second
|TBD
|K-TOP
|KillerXinok
|Third
|TBD
|MakoraN
|SRyu PainFZ
|Fourth
|TBD
|MKJavierMK
|Broseph
|Fifth-Sixth
|TBD
|AsodimazzeMurko
|kcd117GBRibeiro4
|Seventh-Eighth
|TBD
|SeriousIHitmanArnKratos
|GuiExceptionalDash
Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
|Place
|NA East
|NA West
|EU West
|EU East
|Asia East
|Asia South
|LATAM Central
|LATAM South
|First
|iDom
|Nephew
|Hurricane
|Jamie_TTM
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Second
|Punk
|Samurai
|Problem X
|VolcanoRosso
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Third
|Smug
|Jot
|Infexious
|DrGulag
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Fourth
|RobTV
|ChrisCCH
|Musclenoob
|maumas
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Fifth-Sixth
|ShineJoey
|iquitaCommander Jesse
|GuN SLinGaMopuulapo
|LoHiikalmal09
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Seventh-Eighth
|Magnegroogyawn
|Brian_FStupendous
|LuffyBrian
|Kajishydramarine
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Tekken 7
|Place
|NA
|Asia East
|Asia South
|EU West
|EU East
|LATAM Central
|LATAM South
|First
|Shadow 20z
|Gen
|Book
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Second
|Averiey_RiB
|chikurin
|Jules
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Third
|Binchang
|JDCR
|Lan
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Fourth
|Mak
|Rangchu
|Maru
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Fifth-Sixth
|AnakinJoonya 20z
|B-KUNkkokkoma
|chongibearsUncle Ben
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Seventh-Eighth
|PrinceBlavikenCuddle Core
|hazuremetalCHANEL
|JuiestormAK
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Skullgirls: 2nd Encore
|Placement
|North America
|Europe
|Asia
|Latin America
|First
|Cloud
|TBD
|penpen
|TBD
|Second
|Triviality
|TBD
|Naminori
|TBD
|Third
|dekillsage
|TBD
|Rznant
|TBD
|Fourth
|SonicFox
|TBD
|Hiroshige
|TBD
|Fifth-Sixth
|ShakyFingersFuzzy_Snugs
|TBD
|OldHungKoto-ichigo
|TBD
|Seventh-Eighth
|Swiftfox-DashDawnHibiki
|TBD
|KSThebiniwasan
|TBD