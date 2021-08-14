All top 8 final results from Evo 2021 Online’s main tournaments

Five games with multiple brackets on the mainstage.

Evo 2021 Online is underway, with the finals for all five of the of the mainstage titles taking place across multiple regions over the course of two weekends, with the final matches occurring on Aug. 15. 

As the culmination of the more than 120 online tournaments being run, Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11, Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and Skullgirls are the only games with matches left to be played. 

Each title whittled down their competitors across multiple days of competition, with only the top eight from each region making it to the final stage. Additionally, the top finishers from each major region for the five games will also be qualified for the invite-only Evo 2021 Showcase, which will run on Nov. 27 and 28 in Las Vegas.

Because some of the games have upwards of four regions competing, at times simultaneously, here is a full list of the top eight final results from Evo 2021 Online across all five mainstage games. 

Any player with a bolded name has also received an invite to the Evo 2021 Showcase.

Guilty Gear Strive

PlacementNorth AmericaEuropeAsiaLatin America
FirstTBDLeffenTBDTrema
SecondTBDUriel_LegionTBDmike_Saftig
ThirdTBDKurokichTBDYounghou
FourthTBDKenDeepTBDRigama
Fifth-SixthTBDArmix27Dai567TBDVermiCLKaneki
Seventh-EighthTBDBarryBonesAliouneTBDPochoclo23TavinhoAC

Mortal Kombat 11

PlacementNorth AmericaEuropeLatin America
FirstTBDDisartedKonqueror249
SecondTBDK-TOPKillerXinok
ThirdTBDMakoraNSRyu PainFZ
FourthTBDMKJavierMKBroseph
Fifth-SixthTBDAsodimazzeMurkokcd117GBRibeiro4
Seventh-EighthTBDSeriousIHitmanArnKratosGuiExceptionalDash

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

PlaceNA EastNA WestEU WestEU EastAsia EastAsia SouthLATAM CentralLATAM South
FirstiDomNephewHurricaneJamie_TTMTBDTBDTBDTBD
SecondPunkSamuraiProblem XVolcanoRossoTBDTBDTBDTBD
ThirdSmugJotInfexiousDrGulagTBDTBDTBDTBD
FourthRobTVChrisCCHMusclenoobmaumasTBDTBDTBDTBD
Fifth-SixthShineJoeyiquitaCommander JesseGuN SLinGaMopuulapoLoHiikalmal09TBDTBDTBDTBD
Seventh-EighthMagnegroogyawnBrian_FStupendousLuffyBrianKajishydramarineTBDTBDTBDTBD

Tekken 7

PlaceNAAsia EastAsia SouthEU WestEU EastLATAM CentralLATAM South
FirstShadow 20zGenBookTBDTBDTBDTBD
SecondAveriey_RiBchikurinJulesTBDTBDTBDTBD
ThirdBinchangJDCRLanTBDTBDTBDTBD
FourthMakRangchuMaruTBDTBDTBDTBD
Fifth-SixthAnakinJoonya 20zB-KUNkkokkomachongibearsUncle BenTBDTBDTBDTBD
Seventh-EighthPrinceBlavikenCuddle CorehazuremetalCHANELJuiestormAKTBDTBDTBDTBD

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore

PlacementNorth AmericaEuropeAsiaLatin America
FirstCloudTBDpenpenTBD
SecondTrivialityTBDNaminoriTBD
ThirddekillsageTBDRznantTBD
FourthSonicFoxTBDHiroshigeTBD
Fifth-SixthShakyFingersFuzzy_SnugsTBDOldHungKoto-ichigoTBD
Seventh-EighthSwiftfox-DashDawnHibikiTBDKSThebiniwasanTBD