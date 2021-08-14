All top 8 final results from Evo 2021 Online’s main tournaments

Evo 2021 Online is underway, with the finals for all five of the of the mainstage titles taking place across multiple regions over the course of two weekends, with the final matches occurring on Aug. 15.

As the culmination of the more than 120 online tournaments being run, Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11, Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, and Skullgirls are the only games with matches left to be played.

Each title whittled down their competitors across multiple days of competition, with only the top eight from each region making it to the final stage. Additionally, the top finishers from each major region for the five games will also be qualified for the invite-only Evo 2021 Showcase, which will run on Nov. 27 and 28 in Las Vegas.

Because some of the games have upwards of four regions competing, at times simultaneously, here is a full list of the top eight final results from Evo 2021 Online across all five mainstage games.

Any player with a bolded name has also received an invite to the Evo 2021 Showcase.

Guilty Gear Strive

Placement North America Europe Asia Latin America First TBD Leffen TBD Trema Second TBD Uriel_Legion TBD mike_Saftig Third TBD Kurokich TBD Younghou Fourth TBD KenDeep TBD Rigama Fifth-Sixth TBD Armix27Dai567 TBD VermiCLKaneki Seventh-Eighth TBD BarryBonesAlioune TBD Pochoclo23TavinhoAC

Mortal Kombat 11

Placement North America Europe Latin America First TBD Disarted Konqueror249 Second TBD K-TOP KillerXinok Third TBD MakoraN SRyu PainFZ Fourth TBD MKJavierMK Broseph Fifth-Sixth TBD AsodimazzeMurko kcd117GBRibeiro4 Seventh-Eighth TBD SeriousIHitmanArnKratos GuiExceptionalDash

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Place NA East NA West EU West EU East Asia East Asia South LATAM Central LATAM South First iDom Nephew Hurricane Jamie_TTM TBD TBD TBD TBD Second Punk Samurai Problem X VolcanoRosso TBD TBD TBD TBD Third Smug Jot Infexious DrGulag TBD TBD TBD TBD Fourth RobTV ChrisCCH Musclenoob maumas TBD TBD TBD TBD Fifth-Sixth ShineJoey iquitaCommander Jesse GuN SLinGaMopuulapo LoHiikalmal09 TBD TBD TBD TBD Seventh-Eighth Magnegroogyawn Brian_FStupendous LuffyBrian Kajishydramarine TBD TBD TBD TBD

Tekken 7

Place NA Asia East Asia South EU West EU East LATAM Central LATAM South First Shadow 20z Gen Book TBD TBD TBD TBD Second Averiey_RiB chikurin Jules TBD TBD TBD TBD Third Binchang JDCR Lan TBD TBD TBD TBD Fourth Mak Rangchu Maru TBD TBD TBD TBD Fifth-Sixth AnakinJoonya 20z B-KUNkkokkoma chongibearsUncle Ben TBD TBD TBD TBD Seventh-Eighth PrinceBlavikenCuddle Core hazuremetalCHANEL JuiestormAK TBD TBD TBD TBD

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore