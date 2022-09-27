MultiVersus is one of the hottest fighting games out right now, partially due to the fact that it’s bringing together some of the hottest characters from the last few decades of TV and film. With the game already four characters into its first season, players are left guessing until the next character is announced. The most recent is the interdimensional traveler Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty.

The mad scientist has been recreated in all his drunken glory, bringing items from some of the most iconic moments of the show. Rick sees himself as a god and his moveset will certainly make him powerful when fighting.

Here are all the references made in regard to Rick’s moveset in MultiVersus.

All Rick Sanchez references in MultiVersus from Rick and Morty

Portal Tech

Screengrab via Adult Swim

In Rick’s multiverse, he’s the self-professed smartest man in the universe. He gives himself this honorary title thanks to his ability to create working interdimensional portals that allow him to go anywhere at any time. While Rick has been using fewer portals in Rick and Morty season six, they have been a constant staple for the character since the show’s beginning.

Rick’s Laser Gun

Like Morty, Rick has a laser gun that he can use to shoot enemies from afar. It’s been seen throughout the season as Rick quickly deals with his adversaries. In the “Seal Team Ricks” episode, fans will remember that his laser gun was an important tool in getting Morty and Summer back from the Council.

Seal Team Ricks Variant

Many fans eagerly awaited the start of Rick and Morty season three, which took a few years to be released. In it, players were shown how the Council of Ricks would respond to another Rick being taken hostage: assassination. With quick thinking, Rick transferred his consciousness into one of the Seal Team Ricks members before taking out everyone in the room.

Mr. Meeseeks

Those who’ve been watching Rick and Morty since the first season will instantly recognize these little blue men. Their only want is to fulfill a task before they stop existing completely, and they’re totally fine with it. Rick’s Meeseeks pay homage to the ones from the show, with one practicing a golf swing that nearly got Jerry and Beth killed.

They’ve continued to show up in different seasons, but it’s hard to forget their initial appearance.

The Mega Seed

Screengrab via Adult Swim

In the Rick and Morty series pilot, Rick takes Morty out on one of their first adventures. When Rick’s portal gun runs out of charge, they have to go back home through interdimensional customs. To avoid the seeds being confiscated, Morty has to help Rick by hiding the seeds in an unconventional place. In MultiVersus, you can also hide these seeds inside your enemies using an up attack.

Go Go Sanchez Ski Shoes!

In the “Tinyverse” episode, Rick and Morty are racing back to a spaceship to escape a mini universe Rick created to power his car. Part of this involves Rick parodying Inspector Gadget before skis appear out of his shoes. This move has been recreated in MultiVersus when Rick does a side attack.

Rick’s Cybernetics

Throughout the show, many fans will remember that Rick always seems to have the right gadget when he needs it. He’s usually sporting some kind of new tech in his arm, whether it be a mini-grappling hook or the rockets he shows off in MultiVersus. Rick also has rockets in his shoes, which help him deal damage downward on enemies.

The Fart Bomb

While Rick might be the smartest man in the universe, that doesn’t keep him from engaging in antics like planting a fart bomb to make a point. A miniature version of this was shown off in season three when Rick is trapped at Shoney’s. It made a comeback in a big way when Rick was dealing with a fellow shy pooper who was using his personal toilet.

Get Schwifty Taunt

Arguably one of the most popular scenes from Rick and Morty, Get Schwifty is the perfect symbol of Rick just hoping for the best. So it fits that it’s a taunt in MultiVersus. Rick will hold the microphone and dance, showing off his capabilities outside of the classic fighting he does in the game.