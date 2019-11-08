All of Terry Bogard’s alternate colors explained

Like with every character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Terry Bogard has eight different color variants available during character selection before a match begins.

Alternative colors are the main way players can customize how their favorite character looks like during a fight. They are also used as a way to distinguish who is who when two players are playing as the same character.

These color variants act as a way for Masahiro Sakurai to sneak in hints and references to the original games to ensure every new character is accurately represented in the series. Terry has been around for almost 30 years and is one of the most storied characters in fighting game history, and since Sakurai is such a huge Fatal Fury fan, there was a lot of content to pull from.

Not all of his costumes have a deeper meaning like Mario’s do, but several of them represent an aspect from another appearance he made in Fatal Fury or The King of Fighters games. Here is a basic explanation for what each of those alternate colors mean.

Image via SmashWiki

Screengrab via Nintendo