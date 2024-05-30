All Gem types in MultiVersus, listed

Your sheer brawling skills can only get you so far in MultiVersus. After a while, you’ll need power-ups in the form of Gems to carry you through these rifts.

Recommended Videos

There’s no shame in needing a bit of a boost to get you through a match in MultiVersus. A Gem with +10 percent attack and defense does make a difference, but using it doesn’t instantly make you a better player, just a smart one. In this guide, I’ve outlined every gem in MultiVersus and how it affects your character.

Every Gem in MultiVersus and what it does

Purple, chaotic gem. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gem Name Gem Type Gem Category Gem Effect Auto Dodge Defense Gems Chaos X percent chance to automatically dodge, + X percent defense Reverse Gears Defense Gems Chaos Dodge with full meter: Reverse all projectiles, + X percent defense Tiny Enemy Projectiles Defense Gems Chaos X percent chance your enemy’s projectiles are tiny, + X percent defense Dodgy Lightning Strike Defense Gems Digital Dodge with full meter: Create Black Adam’s lightning, + X percent defense Dodgy Power Zone Defense Gems Digital Dodge with full meter: Create Garnet’s power zone, + X percent defense Dodgy Power Crystal Defense Gems Digital Dodge with full meter: Create Reindog’s power crystal, + X percent defense Dodgy Shu’s Protection Defense Gems Digital Dodge with full meter: Create Black Adam’s Shu’s protection, + X percent defense Run Away! Defense Gems Horror + X percent dodge distance, + X percent defense … They’re Gone… Defense Gems Horror Dodge with full meter: Create Batman‘s smoke bomb, + X percent defense Found Footage Defense Gems Horror X percent to not bounce when you’re hit, + X percent defense Critical Hits Attack Gems Chaos X percent chance to deal +50 percent damage, + X percent attack I Would Grab the Wrong Umbrella Attack Gems Chaos Hit enemy: X percent chance to bubble, confetti, ice, or tasty enemy, + X percent attack Giant Projectiles Attack Gems Chaos X percent chance for giant projectiles, + X percent attack Static Carpet Attack Gems Digital Run X seconds to become electrified, + X percent attack Shocking Sock Attack Gems Digital Hit enemy: X percent chance to shock enemy, + X percent attack First Blood Attack Gems Digital Hit first to get enraged, + X percent attack Taunt After KO Attack Gems Digital Taunt after enemy ringout for damage boost, + X percent attack Frozen with Fear Attack Gems Horror Hit enemy: X percent chance to ice enemy, + X percent attack Erode Will Attack Gems Horror Hit enemy: X percent chance to empty their dodge meter, + X percent attack Out of Ammo Attack Gems Horror Hit enemy: X percent chance to put one of their abilities on cooldown, + X percent attack Jump Scare Attack Gems Horror + X percent attack in the air Auto Reflect Utility Gems Chaos Taunt after enemy ring out for damage boost, + X percent attack Float an Idea Utility Gems Chaos When out of specials in the air, make The Joker’s balloon, X max, + X percent attack, + X percent defense Two Face’s Coin Utility Gems Chaos 50/50 chance for X percent attack and defense, or no bonus Payback Armature Utility Gems Digital On respawn: Gain armature for X seconds, + X percent attack, + X percent defense Wings Utility Gems Digital + one jump, + X percent attack, + X percent defense Bubble Burst Utility Gems Digital Buddy bubble is X percent easier to pop, + X percent attack, + X percent defense Their Moment of Weakness Utility Gems Horror When an enemy’s dodge meter is empty, you become enraged, + X percent attack, + X percent defense Bandage Utility Gems Horror Each life: Start with X grey health, + X percent attack, + X percent defense Share the Pain Utility Gems Horror If you have fire, ice, or shock, your attacks give it to your opponent, + X percent attack, + X percent defense

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more