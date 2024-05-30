batman, shaggy, and selma, in multiversus
All Gem types in MultiVersus, listed

Boost your character.
Your sheer brawling skills can only get you so far in MultiVersus. After a while, you’ll need power-ups in the form of Gems to carry you through these rifts.

There’s no shame in needing a bit of a boost to get you through a match in MultiVersus. A Gem with +10 percent attack and defense does make a difference, but using it doesn’t instantly make you a better player, just a smart one. In this guide, I’ve outlined every gem in MultiVersus and how it affects your character.

Every Gem in MultiVersus and what it does

Gem NameGem TypeGem CategoryGem Effect
Auto DodgeDefense GemsChaosX percent chance to automatically dodge, + X percent defense
Reverse GearsDefense GemsChaosDodge with full meter: Reverse all projectiles, + X percent defense
Tiny Enemy ProjectilesDefense GemsChaosX percent chance your enemy’s projectiles are tiny, + X percent defense
Dodgy Lightning StrikeDefense GemsDigitalDodge with full meter: Create Black Adam’s lightning, + X percent defense
Dodgy Power ZoneDefense GemsDigitalDodge with full meter: Create Garnet’s power zone, + X percent defense
Dodgy Power CrystalDefense GemsDigitalDodge with full meter: Create Reindog’s power crystal, + X percent defense
Dodgy Shu’s ProtectionDefense GemsDigitalDodge with full meter: Create Black Adam’s Shu’s protection, + X percent defense
Run Away!Defense GemsHorror+ X percent dodge distance, + X percent defense
… They’re Gone…Defense GemsHorrorDodge with full meter: Create Batman‘s smoke bomb, + X percent defense
Found FootageDefense GemsHorrorX percent to not bounce when you’re hit, + X percent defense
Critical HitsAttack GemsChaosX percent chance to deal +50 percent damage, + X percent attack
I Would Grab the Wrong UmbrellaAttack GemsChaosHit enemy: X percent chance to bubble, confetti, ice, or tasty enemy, + X percent attack
Giant ProjectilesAttack GemsChaosX percent chance for giant projectiles, + X percent attack
Static CarpetAttack GemsDigitalRun X seconds to become electrified, + X percent attack
Shocking SockAttack GemsDigitalHit enemy: X percent chance to shock enemy, + X percent attack
First BloodAttack GemsDigitalHit first to get enraged, + X percent attack
Taunt After KOAttack GemsDigitalTaunt after enemy ringout for damage boost, + X percent attack
Frozen with FearAttack GemsHorrorHit enemy: X percent chance to ice enemy, + X percent attack
Erode WillAttack GemsHorrorHit enemy: X percent chance to empty their dodge meter, + X percent attack
Out of AmmoAttack GemsHorrorHit enemy: X percent chance to put one of their abilities on cooldown, + X percent attack
Jump ScareAttack GemsHorror+ X percent attack in the air
Auto ReflectUtility GemsChaosTaunt after enemy ring out for damage boost, + X percent attack
Float an IdeaUtility GemsChaosWhen out of specials in the air, make The Joker’s balloon, X max, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
Two Face’s CoinUtility GemsChaos50/50 chance for X percent attack and defense, or no bonus
Payback ArmatureUtility GemsDigitalOn respawn: Gain armature for X seconds, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
WingsUtility GemsDigital+ one jump, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
Bubble BurstUtility GemsDigitalBuddy bubble is X percent easier to pop, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
Their Moment of WeaknessUtility GemsHorrorWhen an enemy’s dodge meter is empty, you become enraged, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
BandageUtility GemsHorrorEach life: Start with X grey health, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
Share the PainUtility GemsHorrorIf you have fire, ice, or shock, your attacks give it to your opponent, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
