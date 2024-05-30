All Gem types in MultiVersus, listed

Your sheer brawling skills can only get you so far in MultiVersus. After a while, you’ll need power-ups in the form of Gems to carry you through these rifts.
Recommended Videos
There’s no shame in needing a bit of a boost to get you through a match in MultiVersus. A Gem with +10 percent attack and defense does make a difference, but using it doesn’t instantly make you a better player, just a smart one. In this guide, I’ve outlined every gem in MultiVersus and how it affects your character.
Every Gem in MultiVersus and what it does
|Gem Name
|Gem Type
|Gem Category
|Gem Effect
|Auto Dodge
|Defense Gems
|Chaos
|X percent chance to automatically dodge, + X percent defense
|Reverse Gears
|Defense Gems
|Chaos
|Dodge with full meter: Reverse all projectiles, + X percent defense
|Tiny Enemy Projectiles
|Defense Gems
|Chaos
|X percent chance your enemy’s projectiles are tiny, + X percent defense
|Dodgy Lightning Strike
|Defense Gems
|Digital
|Dodge with full meter: Create Black Adam’s lightning, + X percent defense
|Dodgy Power Zone
|Defense Gems
|Digital
|Dodge with full meter: Create Garnet’s power zone, + X percent defense
|Dodgy Power Crystal
|Defense Gems
|Digital
|Dodge with full meter: Create Reindog’s power crystal, + X percent defense
|Dodgy Shu’s Protection
|Defense Gems
|Digital
|Dodge with full meter: Create Black Adam’s Shu’s protection, + X percent defense
|Run Away!
|Defense Gems
|Horror
|+ X percent dodge distance, + X percent defense
|… They’re Gone…
|Defense Gems
|Horror
|Dodge with full meter: Create Batman‘s smoke bomb, + X percent defense
|Found Footage
|Defense Gems
|Horror
|X percent to not bounce when you’re hit, + X percent defense
|
|Critical Hits
|Attack Gems
|Chaos
|X percent chance to deal +50 percent damage, + X percent attack
|I Would Grab the Wrong Umbrella
|Attack Gems
|Chaos
|Hit enemy: X percent chance to bubble, confetti, ice, or tasty enemy, + X percent attack
|Giant Projectiles
|Attack Gems
|Chaos
|X percent chance for giant projectiles, + X percent attack
|Static Carpet
|Attack Gems
|Digital
|Run X seconds to become electrified, + X percent attack
|Shocking Sock
|Attack Gems
|Digital
|Hit enemy: X percent chance to shock enemy, + X percent attack
|First Blood
|Attack Gems
|Digital
|Hit first to get enraged, + X percent attack
|Taunt After KO
|Attack Gems
|Digital
|Taunt after enemy ringout for damage boost, + X percent attack
|Frozen with Fear
|Attack Gems
|Horror
|Hit enemy: X percent chance to ice enemy, + X percent attack
|Erode Will
|Attack Gems
|Horror
|Hit enemy: X percent chance to empty their dodge meter, + X percent attack
|Out of Ammo
|Attack Gems
|Horror
|Hit enemy: X percent chance to put one of their abilities on cooldown, + X percent attack
|
|Jump Scare
|Attack Gems
|Horror
|+ X percent attack in the air
|Auto Reflect
|Utility Gems
|Chaos
|Taunt after enemy ring out for damage boost, + X percent attack
|Float an Idea
|Utility Gems
|Chaos
|When out of specials in the air, make The Joker’s balloon, X max, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
|Two Face’s Coin
|Utility Gems
|Chaos
|50/50 chance for X percent attack and defense, or no bonus
|Payback Armature
|Utility Gems
|Digital
|On respawn: Gain armature for X seconds, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
|Wings
|Utility Gems
|Digital
|+ one jump, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
|Bubble Burst
|Utility Gems
|Digital
|Buddy bubble is X percent easier to pop, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
|Their Moment of Weakness
|Utility Gems
|Horror
|When an enemy’s dodge meter is empty, you become enraged, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
|Bandage
|Utility Gems
|Horror
|Each life: Start with X grey health, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
|Share the Pain
|Utility Gems
|Horror
|If you have fire, ice, or shock, your attacks give it to your opponent, + X percent attack, + X percent defense
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more